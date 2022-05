BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Community College will award over 500 degrees during the spring commencement. The ceremony will take place Friday, May 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. It will be outside at the Mid City campus, located at 201 Community College Drive, near the Magnolia Performing Arts Theatre and Pavilion. Online streams can be found on the Facebook page, as well as the YouTube channel.

