ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, MI

Sleeping Bear Dunes Closes Beach to Pets, Protecting Piping Plover

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hMF1_0fhQdn3Z00

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is closing one of their beaches to pets, especially dogs, this summer, to protect an endangered bird.

Piping plover migrate south each year and return to their home of northern Michigan each spring. When they do, the national park employees are sure to monitor and protect them. It’s in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.

The bird establishes territories for nesting in the park and the staff will rope off the areas to protect the nests and eggs inside.

This year, the birds have become attached to one particular beach area.

“Peterson Beach area is a relatively new location for the piping plovers to breed in,” says Vincent Cavalieri, Wildlife Biologist. “This year, they seem to be savoring that area with multiple nests in the one spot so we’ve working to extend a temporary closure for the summer just to protect the plovers in that area.”

Peterson Beach will be closed to pets from May 17 to August 15 to protect the birds.

They’re endangered due to habitat loss and predation. Dogs and cats as well as gulls, crows, raccoons, and foxes often harass and kill plover adults and chicks and also take their eggs.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is home to the largest concentrated population of piping plover in the Great Lakes, with half of the entire population calling the area home.

At one point in time, the species could be found all around the state.

You can protect piping plover in Michigan by:

  • Observe and obey the closed area fences. Watch and enjoy plovers from a distance.
  • Keep dogs and other pets on leashes and out of areas of the beach closed to pets.
  • Don’t feed gulls or leave food on the beach. This increases the gull population and attracts predators to the area that will also prey on piping plovers.
  • If you find a plover family outside of the fencing give them some space. The small chicks can disappear quickly in sand or cobble and are easily stepped on.
  • Watch for and report sightings of piping plovers nesting in new areas. Call Sleeping Bear Dunes Headquarters in Empire. (231-326-5134)
  • If you see anyone harassing piping plovers please report it to Sleeping Bear Dunes Headquarters. (231-326-5134)
  • Volunteer to join the Piping Plover Patrol. Call Sleeping Bear Dunes Headquarters. (231-326-5134) or e-mail.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Empire, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
9&10 News

Michigan Awarded Over $236 Million to Help Small Businesses

Michigan is in line to get more than $236 million dollars from the federal government to help boost small business growth. “Ensuring small businesses can thrive and create good-paying jobs in every region of Michigan is critical as we continue growing our economy, driving down unemployment, and uplifting working families,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Small businesses form the backbone of Michigan’s economy. Recent data shows that entrepreneurs are fired up, starting tens of thousands of businesses and creating nearly 170,000 jobs just in the first three quarters of 2021. Today’s SSBCI funding will empower economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs and small businesses with timely financing to grow their business and create more jobs.”
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Ladies Night in the Soo Preview

If you’re looking for something to do Friday evening and you are around Sault Ste Marie – there’s a perfect event for you. The annual Ladies Night Out Event sponsored by Monocle Jewelers takes place downtown this Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Over two dozen stores will be open later than usual for great deals, giveaways, and of course, conversation. The night will wrap up at 8 p.m. at Moloneys with a grand giveaway of a large gift basket from local businesses.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Piping Plover#Birds#Bear#Wildlife Biologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
9&10 News

Parole Denied for Michigan Man who Killed 4 Women in 1970s

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. Don Miller, 67, will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027, the Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Friday...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Court Seeks More from Whitmer About Abortion Ban Challenge

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court said Friday it wants more information from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her request to erase a state abortion ban from decades ago. The court wants five points addressed, including whether it needs to immediately get involved, especially after a judge at the Court of Claims this week froze the dormant law with an injunction.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Economists Revise Michigan Revenue Estimates Upward by $5B

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s short-term budget outlook became even rosier Friday, when economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Senator Gary Peters Introduces Legislation to Improve Pipeline Safety

Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at improving pipeline safety. Senator Peters says the legislation requires pipelines in what are considered high consequence areas to use the most up to date monitoring technology. He says this is critical to prevent spills that could damage lakes or rivers and harm wildlife.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Sault Ste. Marie’s Malcolm High School, Ending the Stigma for All Alternative Schools

Sandy Sawyer and Lisa Schulte work at Malcolm High School, an alternative school in Sault Ste. Marie. “All kinds of students come to Malcolm. We have students are struggle with anxiety, depression, homeless. We also have students that are just comfortable in a small setting…What makes a school alternative is the teaching style and the learning experience,” says Sawyer.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy