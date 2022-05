Promoting peace in Oklahoma City with a peace summit. A group is trying to curb gun violence, deaths and youth incarceration this summer. The event will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene and will include strategy sessions with national gun violence experts, local leaders, and members of the church. The OKC Peace Summit is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO