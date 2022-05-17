Fall Guys Announces Godzilla's Mothra, Assassin's Creed's Ezio, and More Skins

Thor: Love and Thunder just revealed when the new trailer will be released. During the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, you can catch the newest version of the trailer. On Twitter, the official Thor account put out the news. Fans are over the moon about this development. Despite Love and Thunder's first trailer having a very warm reception online. A lot of people were wondering about some curious omissions in that clip. Namely, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel Studios announced him as the villain of this movie a long time ago, and aside from some toy merchandise, there's been no sign of him in the promotion for this movie. Many think that's about to change with Monday's trailer. However, there's no way to know that until the clip makes its way onto broadcast and then out to the larger world. Check out the announcement down below!

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO