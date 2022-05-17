ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall Guys Announces Godzilla's Mothra, Assassin's Creed's Ezio, and More Skins

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Guys is going to be adding a bunch of new skins from a variety of iconic franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Godzilla, and more. Although Fall Guys isn't quite as big as it used to be, it's still a very popular game that is likely about to receive a big...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Unleashes Its Ultra Instinct x Ultra Ego Tag Team

Dragon Ball Super fans love a good fight, so their biggest wish became clear when Ultra Ego Vegeta hit the series. The epic power boost left netizens salivating, and they wanted nothing more than to see Vegeta fight alongside Ultra Instinct Goku with the godly form. And now, well – the manga is delivering on the big wish!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Releasing New Alien Series This Summer

The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox meant bringing a lot of iconic franchises into the realm of Disney, which also means that Marvel Comics is able to dive deep into all corners of a variety of franchises, including the iconic Alien series. Coming this summer is an all-new Alien comic series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Julius Ohta, which will depict the deadly xenomorph serving as a treacherous threat, but also as potentially being the key to humanity's salvation. Learn more about the new Alien series below before it hits shelves on August 10th.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Update Has Fans Excited

A new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake update has Star Wars fans looking forward to the PC and PS5 game excited. For one, it's confirmed that more news about the remake is coming in the next few months. Meanwhile, it has also confirmed that developer Aspyr Media is well aware of the gravity of the remake, which should put to bed any concerns the remake will be nothing more than a quick cash grab.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Wolverine Has a New Narrative Director

Marvel's Wolverine has gained a new narrative director in the form of Walt Williams. Insomniac Games has quickly built up a reputation for its as some of the best storytellers in gaming. The team really showed its potential with games like Resistance, but found major critical and commercial acclaim with its Spider-Man games. Although Insomniac is deep into development on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac also confirmed that it is working on Marvel's Wolverine. This will be the first AAA Wolverine game since Activision's beloved X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so the bar has been set for the character.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Guys#Skins#Video Game#Warzone
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spirit Halloween Movie Releases New Official Photos

Spirit Halloween has been a defining brand of the spooky season in recent years, with its notoriety set to grow even further with the upcoming movie Spirit Halloween, a family-friendly adventure that ties directly into the stores. The announcement also came with the first official photo and the reveal that Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook would be starring in the movie, with Variety revealing two new looks at the film featuring the stars. While the film doesn't yet have a release date, we can only imagine audiences can expect to see it just in time for the stores to start popping up around the country.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Surprising Episode II Fact Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi

This week marked 20 years since Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones hit theatres, which is perfect timing considering there's a lot of love for the prequels going around thanks to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The new Disney+ show will mark 17 years since Ewan McGregor played the beloved Jedi, and he's been reminiscing about his time in the franchise and learning that there are a lot more prequel fans than he thought. Today, McGregor took part in an Obi-Wan Kenobi press conference and talked about making Attack of the Clones, and revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes fact.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
ComicBook

Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters Poster Released by The CW

The world of Supernatural is finally back on The CW — and we have our first look at what that will entail. On Thursday, during the network's Upfronts presentation, fans were treated to the first poster for the show's upcoming spinoff series, The Winchesters. The Winchesters will recount the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star The In Between's Drake Rodger as John, and American Housewife's Meg Donnelly as Mary. The cast will also include Legacies alum Bianca Kajlich as John's mom, Mary, as well as Jensen Ackles, who returns to his Supernatural role of Dean Winchester as the series' narrator, and also executive produces the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil: Netflix Series Star Speaks Out on Disney+ Revival

The campaign to Save Daredevil has finally paid off. Daredevil was cancelled by Netflix in 2018 because Disney had its eyes on expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take over television as well. Unlike most cancelled shows, Daredevil was critically acclaimed and wildly popular, and fans have consistently campaigned for Disney and Marvel to bring it back in some capacity. With both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio now officially in the MCU, that time has come, and a Daredevil revival is coming to Disney+.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

How My Hero Academia Finally Freed Shoto From Endeavor's Shadow

My Hero Academia has a lot of plot lines blending together these days, but right now, none are as important as the one tackling the Todoroki family. After all, the whole clan has banded together for the first time in order to address its wayward member. The manga's final act even began working through more of Shoto's baggage with Endeavor, and this week, My Hero Academia finally helped the young hero out of his old man's shadow.
COMICS
ComicBook

The CW's Full Fall Schedule Released

The CW has released its primetime schedule for the fall of 2022, and it's going to be a splash of cold water after years of the schedule remaining mostly consistent. With more than half a dozen shows not returning, the network is leaning on a number of shows acquired from international markets, including Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser's Professionals and the Victor Garber/Jewel Staite Family Law. On top of that, a number of returning shows -- The Flash, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and Superman & Lois -- won't be airing new episodes until 2023. That means a very different schedule in 2022 than we had in Fall 2021.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Shares Goku and Vegeta's New Resolve Against Gas

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through the climax of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the newest chapter has shared Goku and Vegeta's new resolve in the fight against Gas! With this arc soon coming to an end before the end of the year, it's made each new chapter all the more exciting as we'll finally see how it all comes to an end. After spending the last few chapters exploring a previously unseen part of Bardock's past, the newest chapter has officially returned to the present day as both Goku and Vegeta ready themselves for a rematch against the all powerful Heeter.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder New Trailer Release Date Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder just revealed when the new trailer will be released. During the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, you can catch the newest version of the trailer. On Twitter, the official Thor account put out the news. Fans are over the moon about this development. Despite Love and Thunder's first trailer having a very warm reception online. A lot of people were wondering about some curious omissions in that clip. Namely, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel Studios announced him as the villain of this movie a long time ago, and aside from some toy merchandise, there's been no sign of him in the promotion for this movie. Many think that's about to change with Monday's trailer. However, there's no way to know that until the clip makes its way onto broadcast and then out to the larger world. Check out the announcement down below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Launching Mystery Box Feature to Get Kids to Stream More

Netflix is bringing out a "Mystery Box" feature to help kids start watching something new. All the parents of small children just breathed a sigh of release. Comfort shows have become a normal part of the streaming landscape. But kids can have trouble breaking out of the favorite programs to try other cartoons. Mystery Box helps younger viewers discover other Netflix Kids content by encouraging them to select a show at random. Like most content curation at Netflix, individual viewers have only their personalized results put into the Mystery Box's content. From there, fans are encouraged to peek and see what's inside. It's not mandatory and more like a nudge to broaden your viewing habits. (Netflix may have inadvertently just thrown parents tired of watching the Boss Baby for 3 straight weeks a bit of a life raft.) Check out what TJ Marston, Netflix's director of product innovation for kids and family had to say.
KIDS
ComicBook

One Piece Fans Debate Red's New Strange Character

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 6th, though the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise has yet to reveal when it will be hitting North America, but that isn't stopping fans from the West in sharing their thoughts on the upcoming movie. While the movie is introducing the daughter of Shanks in Uta, the "ultimate diva" is far from the strangest character that is set to debut as it would appear that Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' ship, the Thousand Sunny, is being brought to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Hypes Ruka With New Trailer, Poster

Rent-A-Girlfriend will finally be returning for its second season later this Summer, and the series is getting ready for its new episodes with a new trailer and poster highlighting Ruka Sarashina! The debut anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series was one of the few new anime that were actually able to release during the tumultuous Summer 2022 anime schedule. It managed to make such a hit with fans that it was no surprise to see that after the end of the first season there were already plans in place to continue the anime with a second.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Star Wars Novel Reveals the Names of Rey's Parents

Ever since Star Wars fans met Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a number of theories emerged regarding her lineage, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally offering some answers about her parents, though the upcoming novel Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith revealed some key details about the mysterious figures. A new excerpt from the novel confirms that Rey's parents' names are Dathan and Miramir, as the story unfolds in the time between the original trilogy and sequel trilogy of Star Wars films. With the book not hitting shelves until June 28th, it's unknown what other revelations might be revealed in the exciting adventure.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daredevil Disney+ Series: Fans React to Marvel Revival

Disney+ will #SaveDaredevil. Marvel Studios is moving forward on a new Daredevil series at Disney+, with Variety reporting Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce. The Marvel Television series, which ran for three seasons on Netflix before being canceled in 2018, moved to Disney+ alongside seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and crossover miniseries The Defenders in March. Charlie Cox played blind lawyer Matt Murdock, the secret identity of the horn-headed Hell's Kitchen hero, in three seasons of Daredevil, recently returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A Calculated Man Series Based on Comic Book in the Works at Hulu

The wide world of comics is vast, and there's plenty of content to be adapted for movies and television out there. As Marvel and DC continue to thrive on the big and small screens, other comics are also getting their time to shine. This week, it was announced that Hulu has acquired the rights to AfterShock Media's A Calculated Man, and is in the early stages of developing a series based on the comic by writer Paul Tobin (Bunny Mask) and artist Alberto Albuquerque (The Amazing Spider-Man). According to Deadline, Peter Calloway, who executive produced HBO's The Nevers and co-executive produced Freeform's Cloak & Dagger as well as FX's Legion, has signed to serve as showrunner and writer on A Calculated Man.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy