Lutsen, MN

Two historic bridges in northeastern Minnesota damaged by flooding

By Paul Jurgens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUTSEN, Minn. – The two iconic covered bridges at Lutsen Resort on Minnesota’s North Shore are “severely damaged.”. Owner Bryce Campbell says...

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
Lutsen, MN
Minnesota State
Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility Back In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door. He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours. Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. The incident is under investigation.
DULUTH, MN
Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Click It or Ticket Campaign coming Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Click It or Ticket statewide seat belt campaign is scheduled to begin Monday. This weekend, the Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Public Safety are trying to raise awareness. Officials said the number of people killed by not wearing a seat belt rose in 2021 for the second year in a row.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
Land taken from Leech Lake decades ago soon to be returned

CASS LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The federal government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres of land in northern Minnesota it wrongfully took from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe decades ago. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs thought it had the power to sell tribal tracts without the consent of...
U.S. POLITICS
Severe storms today; frost this weekend in Minnesota

Severe storms are expected to develop in southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, but the big question is where the warm front will be located. If the front gets up to the Twin Cities, there is potential for storms to produce large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes. If the Twin Cities is north of the warm front, hail would be the main threat, with the greatest risk of more intense storms further south.
MINNESOTA STATE
Destructive storm causes heavy damage in area

Thursday’s multiple storms that rolled across western and southwestern Minnesota last Thursday “formed in a volatile air mass, as record-breaking heat and humidity gripped areas from southern Minnesota on south and west,” according to the Department of Natural Resources Climate Journal reported. However, the early morning storms...
MORRIS, MN
MN regulators say CO2 pipelines are subject to state approval

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota has decided pipelines that carry carbon dioxide are hazardous and subject to state approval. The decision by the Public Utilities Commission affects two multibillion-dollar CO2 pipelines proposed to cross Minnesota and carry waste from several ethanol plants in the Midwest. It initiates a rulemaking process that could take a year to complete.
MINNESOTA STATE

