ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

What’s Growing: Spring Lawn Care Time

By Tom O'Hare
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GncKq_0fhQcqZ900

Now that the warmth has made an appearance there is no doubt your lawn is growing!

If you are wondering how we do it here at 9&10 News, well Andrea Bushree of NanBop Farm and Justin Morgan of Morgan Composting have the details.

Andrea sees it every day now, a nice green lawn outside her window here at Heritage House. It didn’t take long for it to start growing and has already been cut twice!

Justin is not surprised as the lawn has been helped out for years by adding organics so the lawn can hold more nutrients.

He explains it using 2 bottles – 1 with their Safe Green Lawn and the other a typical fertilizer. You can see the Safe Green lawn is dark and dirty while the other is salt-based and is clear.

He says you want the dark bottle (organic mixture) to make a long-term difference to your lawn. This way you don’t have to keep fertilizing every few weeks.

Other things you can do for a great lawn are irrigating, overseeding and de-thatching.

I’m very happy with how the lawn is looking and can’t wait to start planting our vegetables in our raised beds.

That comes next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

How to Plant Grass Seed for a Lush, Green Lawn

If you are wondering how to plant grass seed and create a beautiful lawn, you've come to the right place. Establishing a lawn is easier than you think. Start by selecting a grass seed appropriate for your local climate: a warm-season grass like zoysia, Bermuda, centipede, or St. Augustine for homeowners in the southern states, or a cool-season grass such as bluegrass, ryegrass, or fescue if you live in the north. From there, we've broken the process down into four simple steps to help you learn how to plant grass seed like a pro.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Care#The Lawn#Fertilizer#Nutrients#Nanbop Farm#Morgan Composting#Heritage House
L Heslop

Avoid Lawn Mowing In May

Environmentalists are encouraging Americans to take a break from mowing lawns in May. The initiative has the name - No Mow May. During Spring, nature and your garden revive, become green, and need maintenance. This season means heading into garages or sheds for lawn mowers or weed whackers. Some see this as a chore. Others view it as a rite of passage as a homeowner. (source)
Tree Hugger

Do You Want to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden?

I have recently been working on a garden design for a client in the United States who is keen to attract hummingbirds to her garden. So, today I thought I would share some tips for those who would like to aid and attract these amazing birds to their U.S. gardens.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Henry County Daily Herald

5 tips for gardening with kids

(Family Features) After months of cool weather, the first hint of spring will likely have the whole family eager to dive into outdoor activities. This year, as you begin tackling the garden, find ways to get the youngest family members in on the action, too. Not only is gardening an...
KIDS
BobVila

28 Flower Bed Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Yards

Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Forest gardening

Walk through a woodland and notice the diversity of plants. Trees, shrubs, and other perennials grow together like a solid family unit. You can have that same kind of synergy in an edible garden. Dave Jacke has written books about the ecology and design of home-scale food forests. He says...
AGRICULTURE
WUSA

Bee kind: Planting native helps pollinators, experts say

WASHINGTON — We’re finally getting some weather that could have you heading out to the garden, porch, or backyard to get some planting done. What you put in the ground can have a big impact even beyond your home. THE QUESTION:. What can you do in your own...
WASHINGTON, DC
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy