Complaint: Man is stabbed by son in defense of mother, charged for assault

After being stabbed by his son, an Owatonna man is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting the boy's mother.

Martin Jose Garza, 45, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with one count of domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing to gross misdemeanor domestic assault charges for inflicting bodily harm and causing fear of harm or death to the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched May 9 for a report of a stabbing at Kim Lane Southwest. The caller stated a juvenile male had stabbed his dad, Garza.

Officers reportedly found Garza standing in the street with blood all over his body, very upset and yelling. Court documents show Mayo Ambulance treated him at the scene.

Police spoke with the juvenile and his mother. According to the report, the juvenile said he was downstairs playing video games when he heard loud banging upstairs. The juvenile allegedly found Garza on top of his mother, hitting her in the face. When the juvenile told Garza to stop get off her, Garza reportedly hit the juvenile in the face. The juvenile said he took out a knife in self defense and "stabbed him a couple of times" to get Graza off his mom, according to the complaint.

At one point, the female tried to tackle Garza, and Graza reportedly continued to hit her in the face and head with closed fists.

The juvenile allegedly told police Garza has a history of beating his mom and trying to fight the juvenile himself.

According to the report, the female victim told police Garza had come home around 11 p.m. and began punching her with closed fists in the face. The victim said Garza reportedly grabbed her by the throat, choked her and punched her in the eye.

Garza allegedly told the juvenile he was going to kill him.

Garza has no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota, but was convicted in 2013 of violating an order for protection, a misdemeanor, in Steele County.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.