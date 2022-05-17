Wheel of Fortune prepares for first live tour

At the close of season one of HBO’s Hacks, Ava Daniels, a disgraced young comedy writer forced by her agent to serve the fading Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance, has just blown up her life for a second time. Deborah (Jean Smart) is the Palmetto’s resident Joan Rivers, tougher than buffet sirloin and, much like buffet crab rangoon, only getting more poisonous with age. After a season of enduring Deborah’s verbal abuse as her joke-writing partner, Ava (Hannah Einbinder) draws the line at a literal slap in the face. But she doesn’t simply quit. Like many an ambitious young person before her, she gets drunk and high enough to simulate bold, decisive action and tries to parlay Deborah’s most shameful secrets into a TV writing job.
