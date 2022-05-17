ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheel of Fortune prepares for first live tour

By Luke Gentile, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheel of Fortune, one of America's favorite long-running game shows, is set to embark on its first live tour. The show will tour 60 cities across North America beginning Sept. 8, according to a report. The tour will offer fans around the continent a chance at spinning a replica...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Washington Examiner

Sticky business

The only business I really know anything serious about is show business. And though people in the entertainment business like to think of it as singularly zany and unique, my guess is that it’s not that different from any other business, like dentistry or home finance or auto repair or artisanal cheese-making.
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Laugh tracks

At the close of season one of HBO’s Hacks, Ava Daniels, a disgraced young comedy writer forced by her agent to serve the fading Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance, has just blown up her life for a second time. Deborah (Jean Smart) is the Palmetto’s resident Joan Rivers, tougher than buffet sirloin and, much like buffet crab rangoon, only getting more poisonous with age. After a season of enduring Deborah’s verbal abuse as her joke-writing partner, Ava (Hannah Einbinder) draws the line at a literal slap in the face. But she doesn’t simply quit. Like many an ambitious young person before her, she gets drunk and high enough to simulate bold, decisive action and tries to parlay Deborah’s most shameful secrets into a TV writing job.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise

When setting out to make sequel Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski and the filmmaking team had a guiding directive: “We said from the beginning, we don’t want to be the cover band version of Top Gun.’” Maverick sees Tom Cruise’s hotshot return to the titular Naval flight academy to train the new cadre of pilots, one of which is the son of his late partner Goose (Anthony Edwards).More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Highland Film Group, BuzzFeed Studios Ink Film Deal, Launch Lea Thompson Rom-Com 'Manville' (Exclusive)Val Kilmer's Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot 'Top Gun: Maverick': "It Was Extraordinary"Cannes: Doona Bae...
ENTERTAINMENT

