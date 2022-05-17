ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

UAM Inducts Five Students Into National History Honor Society

By UAM News
 4 days ago
MONTICELLO, Ark.—The University of Arkansas at Monticello’s Alpha-Nu-Zeta Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society inducted five new members on May 2. New members include Brittney Bostian, history major;...

South Ark Daily

City Of Monticello Arkansas Worker Wednesday Goes To Monticello Arkansas Police Officer Ben Michael

Ben is originally from Bossier City, Louisiana but has called Monticello home for 16 years. He has worked with the Monticello Police Department for 10 years, but has been in law enforcement for 15 years. Ben’s favorite parts of his job include being able to work with all the guys, meeting new people in the community and having the chance to work with the public in general. When he isn’t working, you can find him riding his motorcycle and spending time with his daughter and girlfriend.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

Monticello Economic Development Commission 1sr Business Of The Week Goes To Bella Luna

Bella Luna is owned by brother’s Ton and Mikey. The pair opened their first restaurant at the age of 17 in Sicily. They then began to travel around the world opening restaurants for others. After 20 years of being in the restaurant business the pair decided to settle down right here on our town square in Monticello, AR. They chose to stick to their roots and opened an authentic Italian restaurant, Bella Luna was born. In the kitchen of the restaurant everything is handmade and cooked as it’s ordered. During the Covid-19 Pandemic brothers, Ton and Mikey decided to give back to our town. Anyone that came in hungry ate for free. At the end of the day the extra food was cooked and donated to the people in need. For all that you have done, we the people at MEDC thank you for your contributions to our town in a time of need.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Students Participate in Colloquium in Bentonville

During the spring semester, two students from the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) participated in the colloquium, “The Road to Freedom and Prosperity,” co-sponsored by the Center for Faith and Flourishing at John Brown University and the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Monticello, AR
South Ark Daily

Windgate Foundation Awards UAM $205,415 Grant for Scholarships, Nursing and Lab Upgrades

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is pleased to announce that the Windgate Foundation has approved a multi-year grant totaling $205,415 for the university. The funds are designated to support three areas at UAM: need-based scholarships, nursing instructors and lab upgrades. The grant period will run from April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. The funds are designated as follows: $100,000 for need-based scholarships, $55,000 for nursing instructors and $50,415 for lab upgrades.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM College of Technology-McGehee Awards 56 Allied Health Certificates

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee held its semi-annual allied health commencement ceremony at the Fine Arts Center on the Monticello campus on Monday, May 2. A total of fifty-six students were conferred a Technical Certificate in Paramedic or a Certificate of Proficiency in Emergency Medical Technician, Phlebotomy or Nursing Assistant.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Kids’ University Set for July 11-14, Registration Now Open

UAM Kids’ University will be held from Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, 2022. The summer enrichment program carries out a mission of serving capable and motivated students who are entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in a non-graded environment. The morning session is for students entering grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–12 p.m.The afternoon session is for students entering grades 4–6 and will be held from 1–5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

City Of Monticello Arkansas Worker Wednesday Goes To Lee Farmer Of Public Works

Lee is originally from Bastrop, Louisiana, but has called Monticello home for 11 years. Lee served 5 years in the Army as an infantryman. He has worked for the City of Monticello in the Public Works Department for a little over 4 years. Lee’s favorite part of his job is the challenges he faces every day, as no two days are ever the same. When Lee isn’t working you might find him fishing or spending time with his friends, wife and children.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

KEITH WELLS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES HIS INTENT FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE MONTICELLO SCHOOL BOARD, ZONE 2

Keith Wells of Monticello is seeking re-election to the Monticello School District, school board, zone 2. Wells stated, “I have served the children of Monticello, their parents, and this community for 12 years. It is my intention to continue because there is a lot more work to get done.” Wells stated that he was instrumental is passing three millages of which will be used to erect a new Monticello Billie gym.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

FBI Field Offices Warn of Numerous Targeted Sextortion Schemes in Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana

The FBI has received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these underage victims. The FBI Little Rock Field Office has noted an alarming uptick in these schemes targeting children in areas around El Dorado, Magnolia, and Monticello, Arkansas. The FBI New Orleans Field Office has also seen similar schemes targeting children in the Monroe, Alexandria, and Shreveport, Louisiana areas.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM To Host Tree Dedication and Educational Program for Arbor Day

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) will host a tree dedication and educational program on Thursday, April 28, in observance of Arbor Day. The hour-long program will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Centennial Clock Tower on the Monticello campus. A host of experts from the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (CFANR) and the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will speak during the program.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

Star City Arkansas School District Issues Updated Bus Routes Due To Flooding

Due to flooding and hazardous road conditions the Star City School District may have to alter bus routes tomorrow morning. Buses will not pick up on the following roads, if they are unsafe: Alabama, Amherst, Armstead, Arappaho, Birch, Bishop, Broken Arrow, Bryce, Dakota, Dayton, Destiny, Dixie, Eagle Road, Evergreen, Gateway, Goodfellow, HWY 11 E. of Grady, Jasper, Joel, Johnson, Joyner, Keaton, Kelly Junction, Kenwood, Kiowa, Longview, Owens, Shady Grove, & Turtle Creek. If these roads are safe we will run the route as normal. If any bus route modifications cause a student not to be picked up by the bus and parents are unable to bring their child to school, we ask the parents to please contact the school. If a student is absent due to any bus route modifications, it will be an excused absence. Safety is our top priority. #BeTheBest.
STAR CITY, AR
