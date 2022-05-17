UAM Inducts Five Students Into National History Honor Society

Due to flooding and hazardous road conditions the Star City School District may have to alter bus routes tomorrow morning. Buses will not pick up on the following roads, if they are unsafe: Alabama, Amherst, Armstead, Arappaho, Birch, Bishop, Broken Arrow, Bryce, Dakota, Dayton, Destiny, Dixie, Eagle Road, Evergreen, Gateway, Goodfellow, HWY 11 E. of Grady, Jasper, Joel, Johnson, Joyner, Keaton, Kelly Junction, Kenwood, Kiowa, Longview, Owens, Shady Grove, & Turtle Creek. If these roads are safe we will run the route as normal. If any bus route modifications cause a student not to be picked up by the bus and parents are unable to bring their child to school, we ask the parents to please contact the school. If a student is absent due to any bus route modifications, it will be an excused absence. Safety is our top priority. #BeTheBest.
