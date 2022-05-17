UAM Inducts Five Students Into National History Honor Society

Bella Luna is owned by brother’s Ton and Mikey. The pair opened their first restaurant at the age of 17 in Sicily. They then began to travel around the world opening restaurants for others. After 20 years of being in the restaurant business the pair decided to settle down right here on our town square in Monticello, AR. They chose to stick to their roots and opened an authentic Italian restaurant, Bella Luna was born. In the kitchen of the restaurant everything is handmade and cooked as it’s ordered. During the Covid-19 Pandemic brothers, Ton and Mikey decided to give back to our town. Anyone that came in hungry ate for free. At the end of the day the extra food was cooked and donated to the people in need. For all that you have done, we the people at MEDC thank you for your contributions to our town in a time of need.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO