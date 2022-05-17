ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Emergency closure of I-64 E on-ramp from 4th View Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – An emergency closure of an on-ramp on I-64 has been implemented.

Crews with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project have implemented an emergency, full closure, and detour of the I-64 East on-ramp from 4 th View Street. It began Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

They say a sinkhole caused the closure, however, VDOT says it was not a naturally occurring sinkhole.

According to the preliminary assessment, it indicates it was settlement caused by construction activities in the vicinity of the ramp.

Crews are working to remedy the issue and will open the roadway as soon as the work is complete.

The closure of the on-ramp and detour will remain in place until the repair of the roadway is complete. '

Crews are scheduled to work overnight and anticipate the on-ramp opening to traffic by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

