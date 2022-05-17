ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘She changed my life’: James Corden’s tribute to Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiW5g_0fhQb12U00

Actor and presenter James Corden has paid tribute to Kay Mellor following her death aged 71, saying “she changed my life”.

Leeds-born Mellor, who wrote hit series including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and The Syndicate and was also best known for penning hits including Fat Friends which aired from 2000 until 2005 and was turned into a musical, died on Sunday.

Corden, who starred as Jamie Rymer in Fat Friends paid tribute to Mellor on Instagram, writing: “Kay Mellor sadly passed away today.

“She was the most generous, kind and loving person. An exceptionally gifted writer.

“She changed my life when she cast me in Fat Friends on ITV. She saw something in me that no one had before that point.

“She gave so many people their first chances. I have the fondest memories of being on set with her. She will be missed by so many.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time x”

His tribute follows that of Welsh actress Ruth Jones, who also starred in Fat Friends and said British television has “lost one of its greats” after Mellor’s death.

Jones, who played the role of Kelly Chadwick in Fat Friends, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “I am completely shocked to hear the news of Kay’s untimely death. Her contribution to British television was outstanding and I feel privileged to have worked with her.

“Such a down-to-earth, funny, big-hearted person whose brilliance lay in seeing the extraordinary in the day to day.

“She was a great mentor to me when I first started writing – and always hugely encouraging of new writers – a real testament to the idea of paying it forward.

“Her series Fat Friends was a massive turning point in my career and I will be eternally grateful to her for what she did for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzZzl_0fhQb12U00
Ruth Jones appeared in Kay Mellor drama Fat Friends (David Parry/PA) (PA Archive)

“British television has lost one of its greats. Thank you Kay for all that you gave us. I cannot believe you’ve gone.

“My thoughts are with Anthony, Yvonne and Gaynor and all the family at this unconscionably sad time.”

A spokesperson for Mellor’s TV production company, Rollem Productions, told the PA news agency: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday May 15 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSCCY_0fhQb12U00
Kay Mellor receives an OBE from the Prince of Wales during the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Lewis Whyld/PA) (PA Archive)

Mellor began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward.

She also wrote BBC One’s women’s football series Playing The Field and in 2010 received an OBE.

Bafta-nominated series Fat Friends focused on the members of a slimming group in Leeds, and starred James Corden, Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman and Mellor’s youngest daughter, Gaynor Faye.

Faye has also starred in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and The Chase on BBC One, a series which she co-wrote with her mother.

Mellor appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2017 and chose The Beautiful South’s Perfect 10, the Fat Friends theme tune, as one of her soundtracks, saying: “Every time I heard that I used to get excited and get butterflies.”

She explained: “It was such a lovely time of my life, it was a drama that was really important to me because I thought I had something to say about weight and body image.”

Band Of Gold, about a group of women from Bradford’s red light district, starred Samantha Morton, Geraldine James, Fiona Allen and more.

Sir Lenny Henry, who starred in the third series of Mellor’s hit TV series The Syndicate, based on a group of lotto winners, tweeted: “I was saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has died.

“I was lucky to work with her on The Syndicate and found her to be incredibly creative, funny and instinctive. She knew what she wanted and knew how to get the best from us as actors. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.”

The fourth series of The Syndicate aired in 2021 and was set between Yorkshire and Monaco and followed the workers at Woodvale Kennels, who were devastated to learn they may be out of a job when the owners announced they were selling the business to a large corporate chain.

The cast included Katherine Rose Morley, Kieran Urquhart, Liberty Hobbs, Emily Head, Neil Morrissey and Kym Marsh.

With previous instalments of the series set in a supermarket, a hospital and a crumbling stately home, Mellor shared how getting a dog had changed her life.

She told PA at the time: “I know that sounds mental but, actually, I love him so much. And I realised – maybe it’s an English thing, I don’t know – but we love dogs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbxQb_0fhQb12U00
Undated handout photo of Kay Mellor, best known for writing series including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band of Gold, who has died at the age of 71, a spokesperson for her TV production company Rollem Productions said. Issue date: Tuesday May 17, 2022. (PA Wire)

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said in a statement: “I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has suddenly passed away.

“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best-loved television dramas.

“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

ITV’s director of drama, Polly Hill, also described Mellor as an “incredible writer of television, film and theatre” and “a director and producer who always managed to connect in a unique way with the audience”.

In a statement, Hill added: “I was lucky enough to work with her many times at the BBC and here at ITV and she was an incredible woman, wonderful to work with and who I, like so many in our industry, will miss hugely.

“Kay will also be missed by the audience. I have been with her many times as she was stopped by people in the street telling her how much they love her characters, how they related to them and wanted more. Thank you Kay.”

Mellor and her husband Anthony were married in 1968 and had two daughters, actress Gaynor Faye and television producer Yvonne Francas.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
newschain

‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

A street gangster nicknamed Billy the Kid died in a hail of bullets during a revenge ride-out which ended in “crushing defeat”, a court has heard. Billy McCullagh, 27, suffered two shots in the back and died in a street in north-west London in the early hours of July 16 2020, jurors heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Jones
Person
Alison Steadman
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Geraldine James
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Friends#Itv#Welsh#British
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Family pay tribute to Bobbi-Anne McLeod as murderer jailed

The family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have paid tribute to the much-loved teenager as the man who brutally murdered her is starting a life sentence. Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s parents, Adrian and Donna, and brother Lee said they had been robbed of a “beautiful girl” and their lives would never be the same again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy