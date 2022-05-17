ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Local cowboy looks to win big at Franklin Rodeo

By Emily Proud
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Rodeo is back in town this weekend as nearly 300 cowboys and cowgirls will compete for more than $50,000 in prize money.

But even bigger than that, they’re looking to earn the title of Franklin Rodeo Champion.

It’s the largest rodeo in the state of Tennessee and with it comes some amazing stories including Josh Cragar.

The four-time World Champion bareback rider is a hometown Cowboy from Columbia, Tennessee.

Cragar grew up around Rodeo as his mom was a barrel racer.

As he gets ready for a hometown Rodeo, Cragar said the nerves are extra high this weekend.

“This is probably the most nervous I’ll ever be,” said Cragar. “I can go to any finals, but this Rodeo for some reason makes me pretty nervous. I want to do a good job for the fans and everybody that I personally know.”

As for his event, bareback riding is not for the faint of heart.

“I’ve had C4-5 fused so I really try to protect the neck. Last June I was riding at a rodeo and broke my leg. It’s painful at times, but it’s very rewarding,” he said. “It’s the most rewarding when you make a good ride and it’s something to be proud of. I’ve had some bumps and bruises lately, but I feel good, I’ve been going to the chiropractor and getting things lined up. It’s going to be a good weekend.”

Off the dirt, Josh Cragar has his pilot’s license. He often flies himself and fellow cowboys to and from rodeos.

However, this weekend, he will just have to make a short drive up I-65.

The rodeo begins on Thursday, May 19 and lasts through Saturday, May 21. For more information on the rodeo, visit their website .

