Week 1 NFL Odds: Eagles open as slight road favorites over Lions

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Eagles will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 11, and the Birds will be slight road favorites according to early betting lines from Tipico Sportsbook.

This will be the first time Philadelphia and Detroit have opened a season against each other and the contest will mark the third consecutive year the Eagles have opened up on the road, which is the team’s longest such streak since 2011-13.

After a disastrous loss to the Raiders, Philadelphia found its identity at Ford Field the following week, as the Eagles dismantled Detroit 44-6 in a game that featured 236 rushing yards, along with a defense that battered quarterback Jared Goff with six sacks, and added a scoop and fumble return for a touchdown by Darius Slay in his return to Detroit.

