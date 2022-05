Phyllis (Larson) Emery, of Mabel, passed away on May 15, 2022, at 87 years of age. She was born May 21, 1934, to Joseph and Palma (Danielson) Larson. She graduated from Mabel High School and attended Luther College. She married the love of her life, Jessie Emery, on January 30, 1954, at Mabel First Lutheran Church. For many years she was a Girl Scout leader and cookie chairman. She also worked at the Green Lea Manor, Larson Hardware, and helped at Jackie’s daycare. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and singing in the Mabel First Lutheran Choir.

MABEL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO