Senior Research and Evaluation Lead - MLA (2 year fixed term)

Senior Research and Evaluation Lead MLA Manchester: £32,161 to £46,419

Benefits – GMC pension plan. Life assurance cover. Income protection cover. Private medical insurance with AXA Health. Employee assistance programme with People Asset Management. Cycle to work scheme. Childcare voucher scheme. GMC discounts scheme. Eye tests. Season ticket loans.

The General Medical Council (GMC) works to improve medical education and practice nationwide. We’re currently looking for a talented Senior Research and Evaluation Lead to direct and manage evaluation and research for the Medical Licensing Assessment (MLA). This is a two-part assessment shortly to be introduced in the UK, which will provide consistent standards of practice to help ensure doctors are safe to work. This role therefore presents a unique and rewarding opportunity to make a difference to patient care.

Joining our current team of four in Manchester, project management will be a significant part of your day-to-day work. You’ll be expected to manage multiple projects simultaneously, identifying risks and driving projects forward. Evaluation will be key, and you’ll liaise closely with colleagues to understand the evaluation and research requirements of the MLA.

To succeed in this new and challenging post, you must have excellent communication skills and be confident liaising with colleagues at varying levels of seniority, as well as individuals external to the GMC. A highly articulate, independent and autonomous individual would be best suited to the role.

In order to apply for this post, it is essential that you can demonstrate prior successful management of commissioned evaluation and/or research or directly delivering such projects . You should also have experience undertaking quantitative and/or qualitative research as evidenced by a relevant degree and/or post-graduate qualification and/or equivalent experience working in intelligence, insight, or research. Previous roles may have been in the academic, charitable or governmental sectors and you may be seeking a career shift. Experience in the medical field is not required.

Join our team and you’ll be a valuable member of a strong and stable organisation that is genuinely committed to its people. You'll have the opportunity to work in a complex environment and positively influence the GMC, developing your career in the process.

Our friendly workplace is built around professional wellbeing and, even pre-pandemic, we were advocates of flexible working. Within this post, you'll enjoy a healthy balance of time at our large, modern central-Manchester site in Hardman Square. As a hybrid role, you will be expected to come to the office 1 day a week and the rest at home. This may increase later in the year. There will also be an element of travel required.

The GMC values diversity and has made a public commitment to processes and procedures that are fair, objective, transparent and free from discrimination. We are working hard to increase staff diversity and those we work with, wherever possible. Applicants from all backgrounds are therefore encouraged to apply.

The General Medical Council (GMC) are looking to appoint one Senior Research and Evaluation lead for one of our priority strategic programmes, the Medical Licensing Assessment (MLA), on an 2 year fixed term contract. We would also be willing to accept applications from candidates joining us on an external secondment from their current organisation. In the case of a possible external secondment, before applying please ensure you check with your employer that this is something they can accommodate.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please submit a CV and a cover letter which demonstrates your reason for applying and a summary of how you can meet the key skills listed in the job description.

Pools

We are currently advertising for one 2 year fixed term position within Data Research and Insight Hub team. If further vacancies arise within the next 9 months, candidates appointable in this recruitment will be in an appointable pool of candidates and may fill these vacancies.