Opportunity to teach in the Madeira Islands honors her Portuguese heritage. When making her college decision four years ago, Melanie Rosa-Chaves ’22 knew that Adelphi’s Levermore Global Scholars (LGS) program was a unique opportunity she couldn’t pass up. Little did she know that the experience would be life-changing, paving the way for her to be awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to pursue lifelong passions: exploring the Portuguese diaspora, promoting cultural awareness and advocating for social justice.

