ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Joel Matip is the unlikely hero as Liverpool take title race to final day

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is easy to look at the full-time result in isolation and think this was inevitable, but Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Southampton was far from the walk in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Redmond
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
90min

90min

554
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy