HCSO is seeking information regarding a theft on March 1st from EnPower resources in Elysian Fields of over $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe. Security footage captured one suspect driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer. Another suspect drove an older maroon Dodge Diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe. The suspects used the equipment to load the pipe. EnPower resources are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the pipe and the arrest of the suspect(s).

ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO