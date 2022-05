Sen. Bob Guida’s column is spot on about the recent history of the political manipulation of Gunstock Area Commission and the solution for a clean path forward. Gunstock is too valuable to the citizens and businesses of Belknap County to allow its governance to be hijacked for a radical political agenda. The best qualified candidates for the GAC need to be chosen directly by the voters ASAP.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 19 HOURS AGO