Mass. reports 3,425 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 30 new death over 3 days
The state also reported 803 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Newly reported cases: 3,425 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,678,118
Newly reported deaths: 30 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,291
Newly reported tests: 30,834
Total tests: 44,636,963
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.12%
Hospitalized patients: 803
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 521
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 261
ICU patients: 78
Intubated patients: 24
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
