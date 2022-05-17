Mass. reports 3,425 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 30 new death over 3 days

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO