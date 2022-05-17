ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 3,425 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 30 new death over 3 days

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The state also reported 803 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Newly reported cases: 3,425 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,678,118

Newly reported deaths: 30 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,291

Newly reported tests: 30,834

Total tests: 44,636,963

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.12%

Hospitalized patients: 803

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 521

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 261

ICU patients: 78

Intubated patients: 24

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Why Do Some Get COVID While Others Don't in the Same Household?

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Massachusetts, and studies have shown that it can spread quickly throughout households if sick family members don't quarantine and members of the household don't wear masks. But often, one or more members of a household will get COVID but other family members don't. Why...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These Massachusetts Counties

Massachusetts residents are being advised by federal health officials to start masking back up amid the latest spike in new COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving most of the state being encouraged to return to wearing facial coverings indoors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Baker sick amid COVID surge; tests negative for virus

Positive case counts have been climbing steadily since mid-March. Late Tuesday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker’s aides cleared his schedule for the rest of the day, which included two public events, State House News Service reported. It appeared Baker was sick, but officials confirmed he had not come down with COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Maura Healey talks abortion access and what Mass. needs to do

"At this moment in our country, what Massachusetts needs to do is be a helper to other states." Massachusetts could become a nationwide leader when it comes to abortion access, according to Attorney General, and gubernatorial candidate, Maura Healey. “Massachusetts recognizes access to abortion as a constitutional right and it’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Intubated
WNAW

Massachusetts State Police Respond After 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash

We usually see more tractor-trailer-related accidents in the winter, and that was the case this past winter when we saw several tractor-trailer accidents, including some rollovers, due to icy conditions on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other locations around Massachusetts. There were however two recent tractor-trailer crashes - one of them today.
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nbcboston.com

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Did a tornado touch down in N.H.? What to know.

The National Weather Service is sending a crew to assess the damage. What looks like a tornado was caught on camera in New Hampshire on Monday, as thunderstorms rumbled across New England. The sighting in Charlestown, which sits south of Claremont on the border with Vermont, was caught on a...
CLAREMONT, NH
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts for Pets and Humans to Be Buried Together?

One thing that is hard to argue is that residents throughout Massachusetts love their pets, particularly their dogs. When I was a kid, there was a couple from Massachusetts I knew that couldn't have children. They loved their dogs so much that they treated their pups as if they were their kids. Whether someone can have children or not, there's no doubt that some Massachusetts folks treat their dogs as human members of the family, and why not?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

COVID outbreaks strike 8 nursing homes as cases rise across Maine

(BDN) -- Maine saw eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers last week, reflecting a rise in cases across the state. The eight outbreaks included one at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where a preliminary state investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy