Up to 100,000 euros (and a minimum of €84,100) will be on the line over three meets at the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Up to 100,000 euros (€) will be on the line over the upcoming week at the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, with some of the best swimmers on the planet converging for a final tune-up prior to the World Championships in Budapest.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO