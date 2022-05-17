ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

DOCPAC to host Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Week for pets

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
The Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center provided the above flyer.

VICTORIA, Texas – The Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center will host a Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Week on Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27. The organization will provide services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, no appointment needed.

Rabies vaccinations will not be available at this event.

Requirements for pets:

  • Dog or cat must be non-aggressive so our staff can handle them for these procedures.
  • Dogs must remain on a leash or in a pet safe carrier at all times.
  • Cats must be contained in a pet safe carrier at all times.

Canine Services Offered (sales tax included):

  • DAPPv Vaccine- $10
  • DAPPvL4 Vaccine- $12
  • Bordetella Vaccine- $10
  • Bivalent Flu Vaccine- $30
  • Heartworm Test- $15
  • Microchip- $15 (includes registration)
  • Nail Trim- $5

Feline Services Offered (sales tax included):

  • FVRCP Vaccine- $10
  • FIV/FELV/Heartworm Test- $15
  • Microchip- $15 (includes registration)
  • Nail Trim- $5

DOCPAC will not provide exams at this event nor provide rabies vaccinations.

You can call DOCPAC at 361-575-8573 for more information.

Victoria, TX
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

