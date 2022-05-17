DOCPAC to host Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Week for pets

The Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center provided the above flyer.

VICTORIA, Texas – The Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center will host a Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Week on Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27. The organization will provide services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, no appointment needed.

Rabies vaccinations will not be available at this event.

Requirements for pets:

Dog or cat must be non-aggressive so our staff can handle them for these procedures.

Dogs must remain on a leash or in a pet safe carrier at all times.

Cats must be contained in a pet safe carrier at all times.

Canine Services Offered (sales tax included):

DAPPv Vaccine- $10

DAPPvL4 Vaccine- $12

Bordetella Vaccine- $10

Bivalent Flu Vaccine- $30

Heartworm Test- $15

Microchip- $15 (includes registration)

Nail Trim- $5

Feline Services Offered (sales tax included):

FVRCP Vaccine- $10

FIV/FELV/Heartworm Test- $15

Microchip- $15 (includes registration)

Nail Trim- $5

DOCPAC will not provide exams at this event nor provide rabies vaccinations.

You can call DOCPAC at 361-575-8573 for more information.

