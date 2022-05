The Hoosier Lottery is once again on track to send more money to the state than expected. There’s two more months of revenue to be tallied. And the lottery is currently expected to send $340 million to the state this year. That’s money that supports teacher retirement and police and firefighter pensions. It also helps reduce the license plate fees Hoosiers pay at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO