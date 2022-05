Shannon Lynn Capps was born in Tomball, Texas on April 14, 1981 to parents, Luther Edward Pittman and Jill Annette Mitchell Pittman. She passed away in Kingwood, Texas on May 15, 2022 at the age of 41. Shannon lived in Shepherd, Texas, and was a cashier. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them.

