Roger Aceves has been elected board chair for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County for the 2022 and 2023 calendar years, the organization has announced. Aceves has been serving on the United board since 2020 and is an alumnus of the Downtown Boys & Girls Club. Roger is a retired police officer and is currently serving as a City Council member for the city of Goleta, where he previously served two terms as mayor.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO