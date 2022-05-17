Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally higher amounts possible under the heavier snow bands. * WHERE...Wet Mountain Valley, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and western and central Fremont County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads at times, especially over the higher terrain. Visibility will be poor at times under the heavier snow bands.

CUSTER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO