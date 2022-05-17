ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 15:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Light snow will continue overnight but an additional accumulations will remain under an inch. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire for the southern Sangre De Cristo mountains, Wet mountains, and eastern Fremont counties.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Light snow will continue overnight but an additional accumulations will remain under an inch. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire for Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally higher amounts possible under the heavier snow bands. * WHERE...Wet Mountain Valley, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and western and central Fremont County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads at times, especially over the higher terrain. Visibility will be poor at times under the heavier snow bands.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...El Paso and Huerfano counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

