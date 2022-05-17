Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...El Paso and Huerfano counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0