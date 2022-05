DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women at a hair salon in the Koreatown area of Dallas.Tuesday morning police confirmed that Jeremy Theron Smith was being 'interviewed and processed'. Later the 37-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators did not initially believe that the shooting at Hair World Salon, in the 2200 block of Royal Lane, was a hate crime. But after conducting what they called a 'consistent review of offense reports' detectives came to the conclusion that three recent shootings at Asian run...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO