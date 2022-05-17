ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Everything we know about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE Raw

By Scott Rogust
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE Monday Night Raw on May 16. Here is everything we know. On the May 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a six-pack challenge was announced that would determine the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship....

fansided.com

wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Are Naomi And Sasha Banks Backstage For WWE SmackDown?

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Sasha Banks and Naomi’s “Monday Night Raw” walk-out and what it means for their futures — most immediately, what it means for their status regarding Friday Night Smackdown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and whether WWE and their Women’s Tag Team Champions could reach common ground. The answer, at least for now, appears to be no.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE suspends champions; sets up a tournament to crown new champs

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely for their actions last Monday Night Raw. WWE announced through Michael Cole and Pat McAfee that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended. The two have been stripped of the championship titles following their actions last Monday Night. The announcement was made during Friday Night SmackDown, right before the Main Event, where we saw The Usos take away the Raw Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro, unifying the Tag Team Titles under The Bloodline.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Women S Tag Team#Wwe Women#Fightful Select#Raw Wwe
The Spun

Look: Wrestler Appears To Suffer 'Freak Accident' During Taping

A potential accident unfolded at the end of Wednesday night's taping of AEW Rampage, which airs Friday. Fan-recorded videos shows wrestler Bryan Danielson's foot stuck between the ring and entrance ramp. It reportedly took 10 minutes to free him. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, pushed off assistance...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Superstar Reuniting With Xavier Woods On UpUpDownDown

UpUpDownDown fans can rejoice, for Tyler Breeze will be returning to the YouTube channel next week for the return of Battle of the Brands. Breeze’s return was announced in a new video released by UUDD host Xavier Woods, who had been teasing a special announcement regarding the future of the channel.
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Merchandise Pulled From WWE Shop

If you're a fan of The Boss & Glow, you won't be able to buy their merch directly from WWE. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer REFUSED offer for Ric Flair comeback match

Ric Flair’s comeback match was supposed to feature Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in Starrcast V in July, but The Dragon refused the offer. It’s all but sure now that the 73-year-old “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is going back to the ring for another match. While we originally reported that Ric Flair’s match is going to be at AEW, it appears that’s not the case. Instead, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be wrestling his “Last Match” in Starrcast V on July 31 inside the Nashville Grounds. The official match info about the “Last Match” is not yet revealed, but the promotion is promising that The Nature Boy will walk down the aisle with a new custom-made robe and with all the pomp and circumstance that made Naitch the man he is. We don’t know yet who he’s wrestling with, but now we know who could have been.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has lined up plans for Roman Reigns’ next three opponents for the next three WWE PPVs. According to the report, he will defend against Matt Riddle on July 2 at the Money in the Bank PPV. His next opponent will be Randy Orton at Summerslam on July 30. Then, he will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave Of Absence From WWE

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced this afternoon that she is stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future. McMahon released a statement on Twitter announcing the move, while also signaling she would eventually return to her post. “As of tomorrow, I am...
WWE
FanSided

Sasha Banks and Naomi suspended, stripped of WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE announced on SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championships after walking out on Raw. Earlier in the week, news broke that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during Monday Night Raw, resulting in changes to the main event. After speculation throughout the week regarding what is next for Banks and Naomi, there was an answer provided on Friday Night SmackDown on May 20.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change On SmackDown, Two Titles Might Be Going Away

History has been made! Title changes are some of the most important things that you will see in wrestling, though some of them are a lot bigger than others. You know one of the bigger ones when you see them and the right kind of change can make a huge difference for everyone involved. That was the case again this week, as not only did a title change happen, but a title might have been eliminated.
WWE
PWMania

RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
