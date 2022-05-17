ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2nd Annual People’s Kite Festival preview

By Nancy Cruz
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClockshop and California State Parks are hosting the 2nd Annual Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival on...

ktla.com

KTLA.com

Ovarian cancer nonprofit hosts ‘Teal There’s a Cure’ Comedy Night fundraiser

The Ovarian Cancer Circle nonprofit was founded by Paulinda Babbini to honor her daughter, Robin Babbini, who lost her cancer battle at age 20. The organization is hosting its annual Teal There’s a Cure fundraiser with a comedy night with a lineup curated by comedian Wendy Hammers. Paulinda and Wendy discuss the event, their personal cancer connections, and more in this two-part segment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday “Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 21st, 2022

-000- 2022 KJLH Women’s Health Expo. The 2022 KJLH Women’s Health Expo returns as an in-person experience. Among the important guest speakers, Dr. Jerry Abraham of Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles, named 2021 Hero of Family Medicine, for his relentless fight for his patients and his staff making certain Coronavirus vaccines reached the underserved community. Dr. Abraham reminds expo attendees, the pandemic is not over.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Fit Expo returns to downtown L.A.

The Fit Expo is being held in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, and pickleball players were on hand to show off their fast-growing sport. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 21, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

A.A.P.I. L.A. at Smorgasburg

Members from A.A.P.I. Los Angeles joined us live with a preview of this Sunday’s A.A.P.I. special market to celebrate A.A.P.I. Heritage month. This special market is a one day only event that will feature baked goods, savory bites, packaged foods and merchandise by local A.A.P.I. chefs and makers. Entry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Packed L.A. animal shelters drop, reduce adoption fees

To help pets find new homes, L.A. Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees this weekend. From Friday through Sunday, adoption fees for all dogs will be $51 (not including a license) and $75 for puppies, the agency announced in a news release. The adoption fees for cats and kittens...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Motion Picture Academy Announces Rule Changes for 95th Oscars

With most movie theaters back open for business, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a reversion to pre- pandemic Oscar eligibility rules Wednesday, requiring films to debut in theaters -- not on a streaming service -- to qualify for award consideration.
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

24 Months After Completion, the Massive Block Apartments on Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica are Empty

What was built on the former Norms restaurant site at Colorado and Lincoln Blvd at a cost of $40 million, is five stories tall and is pretty much devoid of people?. Convinced that renters could and would pay top dollar to live ANYWHERE in Santa Monica, developers demolished the block of buildings between Colorado and the freeway 3 years ago and began to build like mad. Pack and stack apartment buildings now cover a neighborhood where traffic is constant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Apartment Therapy

This Sunshiny Single-Family for Sale in Los Angeles Comes with a Bonus Wood Cabin

With multiple-offer situations taking place all over the country and interest rates flying high, it’s a struggle to buy even one house. But if you land this single-family for sale in Los Angeles, you get two bonus buildings with it. One is a Quonset hut, an arched single-room structure made of corrugated galvanized steel. Two sets of glass doors fill the space with light, making for a sweet yoga studio, writer’s den, or standalone living room. Right next to it, a few steps lead up to a darling blue wooden cabin with its own front porch. Inside, calming pine-colored walls and a vaulted ceiling make for a quaint home office (with the world’s quickest commute).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man arrested after altercation inside Anaheim church

A man was taken into custody in Anaheim Friday morning after he allegedly stormed into a church while a prayer service was being held and got into an altercation with parishioners. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the St. Anthony Claret Church at 1450 E. La Palma Ave. The man,...
ANAHEIM, CA

