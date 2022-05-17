2nd Annual People’s Kite Festival preview

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...

