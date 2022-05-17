2nd Annual People’s Kite Festival preview

With multiple-offer situations taking place all over the country and interest rates flying high, it’s a struggle to buy even one house. But if you land this single-family for sale in Los Angeles, you get two bonus buildings with it. One is a Quonset hut, an arched single-room structure made of corrugated galvanized steel. Two sets of glass doors fill the space with light, making for a sweet yoga studio, writer’s den, or standalone living room. Right next to it, a few steps lead up to a darling blue wooden cabin with its own front porch. Inside, calming pine-colored walls and a vaulted ceiling make for a quaint home office (with the world’s quickest commute).
Comments / 0