MCHD Impact Awarded to Crew For Saving A Life

Last week, we had the pleasure of reuniting with Jeff Munson, who is doing amazingly well after suffering a massive stroke. Just five weeks before the reunion, Jeff collapsed in his home. His dog actually alerted his wife, CarrieRae, that something was...
The Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported an elderly male victim had...
Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a marina in Clear Lake Shores. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Marina Bay Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting on a boat where a couple lived. Authorities say a 45-year-old man...
KATY, Texas – Officials have evacuated five homes in one Katy neighborhood as emergency crews work to repair a gas leak. According to the City of Katy’s Office of Emergency Management, the leak happened near South Firethorne Road and Pinpoint Crossing Wednesday afternoon. Responders on the scene are...
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several corrections officers had a reaction to a substance after they searched the cells of inmates on Tuesday, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The officers were going to do a 16 man cell search, then they had a reaction to something or to multiple substances. The inmates had been […]
LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
On May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:07 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp. The caller reported an elderly male victim had been in the shallow water and suffered a possible medical emergency. Friends of the victim could locate the male almost immediately due to the shallow water and began performing lifesaving intervention (CPR) until Emergency Personnel arrived on location.
A Sealy ISD School Bus was in the final steps of dropping off children when it was involved in an accident. The accident took place on Hwy 36 heading towards Bellville just before Keaton Cattle. We are still trying to gather details about the accident but, from what the district posted and what was caught by an onlooker passing by it appears that the school bus was rear-ended while finishing the last leg of its drop-off route.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody after allegedly causing an accident, drunk, with kids in the vehice. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, said that just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23300 block of the Tomball Parkway in Spring Cypress. That’s where authorities said a rollover crash happened at the location.
Several people were treated for injuries after two accidents this weekend near Lake Somerville. The first crash occurred Saturday just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 36 and FM 1948. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a northbound 2014 Ram pickup towing a boat was turning at a...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Three men with several warrants for their arrest, are now in custody. The office of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said that on Monday, May 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18100 block of Cypress Trace Road near I-45 the North Freeway, just south of Spring.
335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
SPRING, TX -- On May 18, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations and Canine Unit responded to a crime tip alert in the 5800 block of Stratton Woods Drive. It was reported a known female, Julicet Diaz-Gonzalez was at the location and had an open Felony Warrant for a Parole Violation. Deputies were met by two males at the front door of the residence who claimed she was not at the location.
8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the scene along with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. The crash will take at least another two hours for wreckers to clear. The road is closed between Dobbin and Jackson Road.
New photos have been released of “dangerous” Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez. The photos were taken from surveillance video of Lopez as he was being escorted — last Thursday — to the prison bus, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At the...
HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
Comments / 0