Montgomery County, TX

MCHD Impact Awarded to Crew For Saving A Life

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we had the pleasure of reuniting with Jeff Munson, who is doing amazingly well after suffering a massive stroke. Just five weeks before the reunion, Jeff collapsed in his home. His dog actually alerted his wife, CarrieRae, that something was...

bluebonnetnews.com

Man dies on Lake Conroe after medical emergency

The Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported an elderly male victim had...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
fox26houston.com

Man dies in shooting at Clear Lake Shores marina

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a marina in Clear Lake Shores. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Marina Bay Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting on a boat where a couple lived. Authorities say a 45-year-old man...
CLEAR LAKE SHORES, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 homes evacuated in Katy neighborhood after gas leak, officials say

KATY, Texas – Officials have evacuated five homes in one Katy neighborhood as emergency crews work to repair a gas leak. According to the City of Katy’s Office of Emergency Management, the leak happened near South Firethorne Road and Pinpoint Crossing Wednesday afternoon. Responders on the scene are...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
LA MARQUE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DEATH ON LAKE CONROE

On May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:07 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp. The caller reported an elderly male victim had been in the shallow water and suffered a possible medical emergency. Friends of the victim could locate the male almost immediately due to the shallow water and began performing lifesaving intervention (CPR) until Emergency Personnel arrived on location.
CONROE, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Sealy ISD School Bus Accident Causes Scare

A Sealy ISD School Bus was in the final steps of dropping off children when it was involved in an accident. The accident took place on Hwy 36 heading towards Bellville just before Keaton Cattle. We are still trying to gather details about the accident but, from what the district posted and what was caught by an onlooker passing by it appears that the school bus was rear-ended while finishing the last leg of its drop-off route.
SEALY, TX
cw39.com

Alleged drunk driver arrested after rollover crash with kids in car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody after allegedly causing an accident, drunk, with kids in the vehice. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, said that just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23300 block of the Tomball Parkway in Spring Cypress. That’s where authorities said a rollover crash happened at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

3 Homeless men with warrants found in woods with stolen property

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Three men with several warrants for their arrest, are now in custody. The office of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said that on Monday, May 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18100 block of Cypress Trace Road near I-45 the North Freeway, just south of Spring.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Tip Leads to Drug Bust and Recovery of Stolen Social Security Cards, Passports, checks and Vehicle Titles

SPRING, TX -- On May 18, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations and Canine Unit responded to a crime tip alert in the 5800 block of Stratton Woods Drive. It was reported a known female, Julicet Diaz-Gonzalez was at the location and had an open Felony Warrant for a Parole Violation. Deputies were met by two males at the front door of the residence who claimed she was not at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1486 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER MAJOR CRASH

8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the scene along with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. The crash will take at least another two hours for wreckers to clear. The road is closed between Dobbin and Jackson Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

New photos released of ‘dangerous’ Texas prison bus escapee

New photos have been released of “dangerous” Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez. The photos were taken from surveillance video of Lopez as he was being escorted — last Thursday — to the prison bus, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At the...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot on roof of apartment building while watching lunar eclipse

HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
HOUSTON, TX

