World’s Richest Family Loses $19 Billion in Walmart Wipeout

By Devon Pendleton
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walton family fortune tumbled almost $19 billion on Tuesday after Walmart Inc. slashed...

Bloomberg

A $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest Eggs

The world’s richest nation is waking up to an unpleasant and unfamiliar sensation: It’s getting poorer. Americans’ collective net worth had been climbing at a dizzying rate for the past two years, even as families and businesses contended with the ravages of Covid-19. Households piled up an extra $38.5 trillion from early 2020 to the end of last year, bringing their collective net worth to a record $142 trillion, the Federal Reserve estimates.
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Bloomberg

UK Retail Sales Jump Masks Growing Concerns Over Outlook

Such is that state of the UK consumer that even seemingly positive data can reveal bad news about the economy. After a week of grim reports showing inflation at a four-decade high and consumer confidence at the lowest level since at least 1974, a release on Friday showing retail sales unexpectedly rose in April appeared to buck the trend.
Bloomberg

Wall Street Is as Baffled by Stocks Now as It Has Ever Been

Seven straight weeks of losses for American stocks and now a narrowly averted collision with a bear market have left Wall Street prognosticators as lost as they were during the coronavirus crash. While this episode may lack the pandemic’s shock, it makes up for it in the sheer number of...
Bloomberg

Day Traders Relish Demise of Hedge Fund They Tormented on Reddit

The closure of Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management is vindication for legions of retail traders who banded together last year against Wall Street, providing a rare bright spot for the Reddit crowd as stocks and crypto continue to plunge. Plotkin’s decision to shut down his $7.8 billion fund was...
Bloomberg

BHP Still Sees Room to Negotiate With Samarco’s Creditors

BHP Group is willing to protect its joint venture in Samarco Mineracao SA, saying it sees room to negotiate with financial creditors in the Brazil miner’s debt restructuring. “We’re absolutely committed to making sure that Samarco is reset to be the sustainable operation it always has been and should...
Bloomberg

Evening Trading of the Onshore Yuan Has Surged. It Might Get Even Later.

Yuan trading at night is gaining momentum in China, supporting Beijing’s plans to extend market hours and further its aims to internationalize usage of the currency. Onshore yuan transactions between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. local time have reached a daily average of $834 million in May, up from $671 million over the course of last year. That’s almost ten times what was seen back in 2017, when Bloomberg started compiling the data.
Bloomberg

Novogratz Warns ‘Picking Bottoms Is Dangerous’ as Bitcoin Slide Resumes

Everyone knows crypto’s been having a tough time of late. Bitcoin’s lost a third of its value this year, and altcoins are faring even worse with prices sliding again Friday. Despite calls within the community -- propagated largely over Twitter -- to hoard more coins whenever there’s a selloff, market-watchers say to be wary of predictions that call a bottom to the slide.
Bloomberg

China Banks Cut Key Rate by Record to Boost Ailing Economy

Chinese banks cut a key interest rate for long-term loans by a record amount, a move that would reduce mortgage costs and may boost weak loan demand amid a property slump and Covid lockdowns. The five-year loan prime rate, a reference for home mortgages, was lowered to 4.45% from 4.6%,...
Bloomberg

Lagarde Says Crypto Is ‘Worth Nothing’ and Should Be Regulated

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said crypto-currencies are “based on nothing” and should be regulated to steer people away from speculating on them with their life savings. Lagarde told Dutch television that she’s concerned about people “who have no understanding of the risks, who will lose it...
Bloomberg

If Tesla Isn’t Good Enough for an ESG Index, Then Who Is?

Tesla Inc.’s removal this week from an industry benchmark index is raising new questions about what ESG actually means to investors. The strategy, widely seen as favoring industries ostensibly interested in sustainability (of the environmental, social and governance sort), started about two decades ago as a way to protect investors from risks tied to things like global warming, labor violations and discrimination. Since then, it’s morphed into a $35 trillion industry that’s allowed millions of investors to feel as though they’re “doing good.” And now people are confused about what ESG is really supposed to achieve.
CNN

America needs more baby formula. But it’s an extremely tricky business

New York CNNBusiness — Industry insiders have long feared a situation just like this: American parents are desperately seeking adequate supply of formula for their infants during a nationwide shortage. The formula shortage has exposed an inflexible industry dominated by just three to four large players that own a...
Bloomberg

Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Helps Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Stocks and US equity futures pushed higher Friday as sentiment received a boost from a move by Chinese banks to lower a key interest rate for long-term loans by a record amount. Shares rose in Japan, Hong Kong and China, shrugging off modest losses on Wall Street Thursday. European contracts...
