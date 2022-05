KING COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol detectives seeking anyone who witnessed a drive by shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent Wednesday. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to reports of a shooting on northbound State Route 167 just south of I-405. When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle with at least four bullet holes on the right shoulder of the road.

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO