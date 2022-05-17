ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Commercial fishermen dealing with off the chart fuel prices

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The fuel prices are also affecting prices out at sea. Many commercial fisherman use diesel, which is now running well over 6 dollars a gallon. Captain James Keding has been running Mary K, named after his mother, for 38 years. He says his mussel harvesting operation is taking a huge hit from fuel prices. “Back in 2019, I paid $1.50 a gallon, now I’m paying $6.50 a gallon,” said Keding. Captain Keding says they can’t just pass these costs on to buyers because of the way the wholesaler system works. “The buyers set the price for the product it is, no matter what product is coming out of the ocean,” said Keding.

Lobstermen are also in a pinch. Captain Dave Hobson says the Right Whale restrictions were just lifted so everyone in his line of work is trying to run their traps out with the higher fuel costs. They are hoping this year’s wholesale buyer rates reflect higher fuel rates. “It’s three times what it was last year,” said Hobson. Captain Hobson also runs Wavelength Fishing Charters which had a rough time during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m contemplating doing a fuel surcharge if this doesn’t straighten out,” said Hobson, “some how we have to cover our costs.” Captain Hobson says fishing charter businesses are seeing people tighten up their own budgets as they pay the higher fuel costs. So it really is a vicious circle impacting all aspects of the economy.

vnexplorer.net

Cape Cod's opioid crisis

1/20 SLIDES © Reuters Ashlee Northup, 33, a resident of Cape Cod who has been sober for the past six years, poses for a portrait in Sandwich, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022. As a prior drinker, Northup knows firsthand what addiction is like. Now, six years later she has seen many friends lose their life to opioid addiction on the Cape. “I’ve seen more friends die than walk along the path of recovery with me; somewhere between 15-20 at least,” Northup said during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Mel Musto.
SANDWICH, MA
