The family of missing Texas toddler Lina Sardar Khil is being stalked and harassed with conspiracy theories during public search parties, according to local reports. Khil was abducted in December, when she was 3 years old, while she was at a playground at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road with her mother, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety and San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO