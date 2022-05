The Dallas Mavericks owned a 19-point lead over the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter. Luka Doncic eclipsed the 40-point plateau while also contributing eight assists and five rebounds. In the end, it was not enough for the Mavericks to even their series with the Warriors in Game 2 at Chase Center as Stephen Curry and company took over in the second half to come away with a 126-117 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO