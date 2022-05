Master distiller Buck Nance has been making moonshine in the woods of Wilkes County since before he can remember. He learned from his father, but he doesn’t know how far back in his family the tradition of making moonshine goes. “When I came up, you didn’t ask questions, so I never inquired about that,” Nance says. “Most people [who] ask questions, they either were the law, or they were gon’ give it to the law.”

WILKESBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO