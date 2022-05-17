ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Bourbon, by locals, for locals

By Matt Gotsch
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Locals has again teamed up with Indiana Whiskey to create batch number 2. John Reynolds founded South Bend Locals a few years back to celebrate his new town. Originally from Texas, the documentary filmmaker wanted a way to highlight the best things...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Girls on the Run Michiana holds 5k at Potawatomi Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls were on the run through Potawatomi Park on Saturday, for the Girls on the Run Michiana 5k. The Girls on the Run program was created to teach girls to be confident. Girls that participate in the program are taught valuable life skills that will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Volunteers needed at Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Four Winds Invitational is looking for some help!. The tournament takes place from August 10 to 14 this year at the South Bend Country Club. Organizers are looking for 150 volunteers. Help is needed for morning, afternoon, and nights on all three days. And for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Junior Achievement hosts ‘Wine and Beer Fest 2022′

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Junior Achievement hosted the 4th Annual Wine and Beer Festival at Four Winds Field. People sampled unlimited beer and wine from over 40 different vendors. Those with Junior Achievement say they hope to raise about $100,000 dollars from the event. Which will help teach students...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance: Jenna

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County. If you want to adopt Jenna or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at 574-475-4732.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd annual “5K-9″ Fun Run & Mile Walk

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marks the end of National Police Week— and the 2nd annual “5K-9″ Fun Run & Mile Walk in Elkhart wraps it all up. The race benefits the Elkhart Police Dept. K-9 unit. Starting at Elkhart High School, the race course continued along...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

‘Food Truck Philanthropy’ event feeds dozens in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend residents filled their stomachs and their souls at the second annual “Food Truck Philanthropy” event on Thursday. The Junbuggies food truck brought lunch to dozens outside the Barnes & Thornburg building in South Bend. People dug into tacos, quesadillas, and hotdogs,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Concord West & East Side students launch weather balloon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Concord Elementary got to learn a little more about the weather on Friday. The elementary students launched a giant weather balloon around 10 a.m. Friday morning. The students were members of the high ability class at both Concord West Side and East Side...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Girls on the Run Michiana South Bend 5K

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana is a program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. It uses a fun, experience-based curriculum, all while incorporating running. The program held a 5K event Saturday morning at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. 16 News Now reporter...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Senior living community honors veterans with flags at gravesites

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Senior living community members are paying tribute to veterans ahead of Memorial Day. Residents at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living volunteered this morning to place new flags on the graves of veterans at Prairie Street Cemetery. Members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 88 were...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Farmers Market now open through October

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Michigan City Farmers Market is now open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October 29. The market is located at 8th and Washington Streets. Shoppers can find a variety of local produce and artisan goods at the weekly event.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Soma Quartet performs at Studebaker Plaza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Red Table Plaza concerts are back with a special pop-up performance. On Friday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza, the award-winning group “Soma Quartet” played for a crowd of all ages. The official start of the city’s “Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series” kicks off May...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor prepares for Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans. Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Paw Paw, Michigan, 1900-1950s…and Where Did The Name Come From?

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)
PAW PAW, MI
WNDU

Oregon-Davis students take part in ‘Mini Relay for Life’

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the Oregon-Davis School Corporation participated in a “Mini Relay for Life” event on Friday. The event raises money for the American Cancer Society. The walk started at 7:45 a.m. Students collected donations and walked during one class period as they learned ways...
HAMLET, IN
WNDU

‘Knight of the Arts’ event held at Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend students were going all out to show off their talents in hopes of bringing resources to those in need. John Adams High School hosted “Knight of the Arts” on Friday. The event included a food competition, an auction, crafts, concessions, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The party of the century took place on Thursday in Mill Creek. That’s where Wilbur Lawson celebrated his 100th birthday. “Got into the Air Force and I came out a tech sergeant in the Air Force. I was a mechanic gunner on a B-17, I think six or seven missions over Germany,” Lawson told 16 News Now.
MILL CREEK, IN
WNDU

Tips on making your own charcuterie board

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you’re hosting a party or just looking for a snack, who doesn’t love a delicious charcuterie board?. 16 Morning News Now visited Graze by Erica to get some tips on making your own charcuterie board at home. The owner, Erica Schnippel, said it...
ELKHART, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

