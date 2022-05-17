East Texas Food Bank Mobile Distribution in Center

New buildings will be going up in downtown and the historic district after the Jefferson City Council approved permits for two controversial structures. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church sought approval to construct a 16,000 square foot activity center on the lots adjacent to the church. Numerous organizations and individuals had expressed opposition to the building until additional information was provided as to it’s use, impact on traffic, parking, and water and sewer services. The groups also wanted to ensure it would fit in with the historic buildings in the area.
