East Texas Food Bank Mobile Distribution in Center

May 21, 2022 - The Shelby County Museum needs your help! The next exhibit at the museum will feature the history of Shelby County via photos or paintings. We need you to share your photos of buildings, old homes/homeplaces, or people from Shelby County. The loan of your original photographs would be greatly appreciated but we do have the ability to make copies of your family photos. We need the photographs by the 10th of June.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO