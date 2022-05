APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Noon Lunch Program provides a hot meal every day to anyone in Appleton in need, bridging the food insecurity gap. Kristal Knudtson, the Director of Development and Communications for the Fox Cities Salvation Army said, “We need to eat every day. We don’t want to serve Monday through Friday and say we’re done with our work week we’re off. We care and we do. We care every single day and that includes the weekend.”

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO