Hillsboro, OH

Local rainfall below the yearly average so far

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 4 days ago

Hillsboro has received 17.78 inches of precipitation so far this year, based on observation data, according to Christopher Hogue, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Wilmington. Hogue said the average rain total for this time of year is 18.61 inches, making this year’s total slightly under...

www.timesgazette.com

Times Gazette

Greens Snow Hill signature

Over the years many golfers have, under their breath or out loud for all to hear, cursed the greens on the Snow Hill Country Club golf course. Love them or hate them, as Bud Lewis says, “They are by far … the greens are the signature piece of Snow Hill.”
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Pool has new manager

After completing his service in the Marine Corps, Hillsboro resident Heith Brown recently assumed the role of general manager of the Hillsboro Swim Organization (HSO), which opens its second year of managing the pool on Monday, May 23 and will remain open through Aug. 13. Formerly, the privately owned Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted the annual Food for America event for the kindergarten classes May 11. Kindergarteners got to through 10 different stations where they experienced different parts of the agricultural world. The 10 stations included a petting zoo, dairy, wildlife, feed making, dirtbike/welding, field games, line dancing, a hay ride, hay maze, and an ear tag station. Kindergarteners got to partake in each of these activities in hopes to teach, while also giving them a fun experience. Junior Brandon Reedy said, “Being able to experience Food for America for the first time made me realize how important agriculture is for the future generations.” Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members Haley Bruggeman and Alexandra Magee during the Food for America program.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield district title game moved

Due to conflicts in schedules with multiple schools regarding district track and and field meets and graduations, Saturday’s Fairfield Division III district championship softball game has been moved to Piketon High School. Game time is still at 2 p.m. Any tickets purchased already are still good for the game.
PIKETON, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Times Gazette

Foundry walk-out, teacher cuts, largest MHS class

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH

