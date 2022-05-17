ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, TX

Tioga students shifting to four-day week

By Molly O'Brien
KTEN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Students in one Grayson County school district will have longer weekends starting this fall. The Tioga Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday night to approve a 2022-23 calendar which shifts the district to a four-day week, starting Tuesday through Friday. Superintendent Dr....

www.kten.com

KXII.com

Denison ISD says farewell to a valuable member

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you are a part of the Denison community, Dr. Scott not only served Denison ISD but the community as a whole. After 61 years, Superintendent Dr. Scott said his final goodbye to Denison ISD. “It means the world to me, it’s something that I’ll always cherish”,...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Summer meal programs across Texoma

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - With summer approaching many kids who rely on school for their meals will face a scary reality, hunger. However, organizations around Texoma are stepping in to make sure children are staying fed during the hotter months. Public Information Coordinator for Denison ISD, Brian Eaves states,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening. Britney Strickland, owner of Iddy Biddy Acres says this year is bigger and better. At the farm, you hand pick “all the produce that we can grow in Texas basically” (Strickland)....
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Cornerstone set for new S&S Middle School

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — The cornerstone was set Thursday afternoon for the new S&S Middle School. The ceremony came with a reading and performance. S&S Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Roger Reed said he was glad students could be there. "Stories I've heard are from former graduates and people...
POTTSBORO, TX
WFAA

Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
KTEN.com

U.S. Highway 75 is expanding

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Grayson County plans for US Highway 75 to continue expanding. Grayson County leaders have voted to spend over $19 million to widen the lanes to six instead of four. This expansion will stretch from the County Line Road to State Highway 1417 and from U.S. Highway...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

The history behind Denison's city flag

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – At a City Council meeting in the late 1800s, Denison residents decided they wanted a flag. They forgot all about it until the 1960s, when finally, they made one official. The flag’s green rectangles are a nod to the city's neighbor up north. “Each...
DENISON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney ISD approves name for Elementary School 22

After roughly 16 years, McKinney ISD got the chance to name a new school. On Tuesday, the district board of trustees approved naming Elementary School 22, set to be located in the Trinity Falls development, after Ruth and Harold Frazier. The decision came at the recommendation of the district's school...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

The TI Effect: Here comes the (population) boom

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments’ decision to break ground on its newest 30-billion-dollar facility in Sherman will have ripple effects for years to come, maybe even reshape Sherman history. There’s still a lot of unknown about how a $30 billion deal will transform Sherman, but one side effect...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

So you want to be a cheerleader?

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is getting ready for a new co-ed cheer team, which is being rebuilt after the pandemic. The school will be hosting clinics on Friday afternoon at 5:30 and on Saturday morning at 8:30; tryouts are set for noon Saturday. Any qualified student is...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Lane closure in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Beginning Monday, Redbud Trail at FM 1417 in Sherman will be closed temporarily. The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure is a part of the original plan for reconstruction of FM 1417. Drivers needing access to Redbud Trail must turn east onto West Cypress...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Ada church raffling hundreds of dollars worth of stuff

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A raffle in Ada's Wintersmith Park, courtesy of the House of Joy Church in Ada. According to the pastor there will be a smaller raffle toward the beginning of the event leading to a guest speaker, then bigger things raffled toward the end. There will be...
KTEN.com

TI breaks ground for Sherman chip-making plant

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — It's the start of something big — really big — in Grayson County. "Texas is leading America in economic development, with this being the largest in the history of Texas," said Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott led dignitaries Wednesday at groundbreaking ceremonies for the...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX

