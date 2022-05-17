ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Quality Cares Partners Celebrates National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day

By Matthew Morris
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio – Quality Care Partners is recognizing National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day by presenting a lunchtime walk through downtown Zanesville. The group will gather at the courthouse steps at noon and will walk through the downtown for about 15 minutes to a half hour, rain or...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Big Brothers Big Sisters Awarded Grant from Straker Foundation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville was recently awarded a grant from the Straker Foundation. The $23,096 grant will be awarded for the upcoming fiscal year starting on July 1st. The funds will be used to supply monthly activities for the Big and Littles throughout...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

‘Andy Jam’ Held to Support Scholarship to Police Academy

The 3rd Annual ‘Andy Jam’ took place at the Barn earlier today. The event started at noon and had multiple bands, prize drawings, raffles, and more to support the life of Andy Quinn. The proceeds for the event go towards a scholarship to allow students to attend the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Councilwoman Ann Gildow Passes Away

Zanesville Mayor Don Mason sadly announced the death of councilwoman Ann Gildow in a press release Saturday evening. The mayor described Gildow as compassionate, whose presence was always accompanied by smiles and kind words. He went on to say that the community has lost an irreplaceable soul. While serving on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Jaycees Food Truck Rally Held At Zane Landing￼

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Annual Jaycee Food Truck Rally at Zane Landing was held today. It started at 11am and had nearly 20 different food trucks, there was also face painting and rides for kids. The proceeds for the event pay for community programs like Stars and Stripes on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

‘Put a Lid’ on It Bicycle Safety Rally Held In New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- The New Concord Police department hosted their annual ‘Put a Lid on It,’ bike rally earlier today. This is the 4th year of the campaign in the area. Police Officer Jim Hunter says that the event exposes kids to the importance of bicycle safety. “Children...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

North Valley Bank To Open New Location in Pataskala

PATASKALA, Ohio – North Valley Bank has begun construction at 66 East Broad Street for its new Business Banking Center in Pataskala. The new location is scheduled to open late in the summer of this year. This will be the 10th location the bank has in the area. Jim...
PATASKALA, OH
WHIZ

Explosion at Three Rivers Energy

The parent company of Three Rivers Energy in Coshocton is working on trying to understand exactly what caused an explosion at the ethanol plant late Friday night. Eamonn Byrne of Lakeview Energy said the incident took place as they were commissioning the dryer in advance of start up. He commended the quick thinking of plant manager Jared Adams and his team by following strict safety guidelines and ensuring the staff were safe.
COSHOCTON, OH
Cindy Fisher
WHIZ

Tina M. Filkins

Tina Marie Filkins, 56, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Altercare. She was born November 28, 1965 in Zanesville to Chuck and Marge Beaty Scheiber. She was employed as a trainer for Harry and David. She was a member of the Anchor Church. Tina loved to take pictures, bird watching and sharing her beautiful smile.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dale Wesley Clayton

Dale Wesley Clayton, 87, of Fultonham, died May 18, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born on December 3, 1934 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Elmer and Mazie Clayton. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Betty. One daughter Denise (Steve) Cook. Two step-children Sherry (Tim) Dearth and Richard (Donna) Ewart. Six grandchildren Kenny, Laken, Brad, Jessi, Joshua, and Abigail. Five great-grandchildren Kenny, Kami, Maci, Emma, and Olivia. Two sisters Elda Rodgers of Mt. Perry and Dorothy Pettit of Somerset. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Maurice, Lester, and Ralph Clayton and two sisters Donna Bowden and Mildred Coble. Dale had been employed at A.J. Weigand Freight Sales and then was the service manager at Young GMC for 30 years. He also worked some for Nolan Amusement. Dale loved to paint and he custom made picket fence. He enjoyed fixing farm machinery and making hay. He took a lot of pride in everything he did. Dale loved his family, was a wonderful husband, and will be missed by lots of people. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday May 23, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. Mark Ballmer. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding in Norwich or the Muskingum County Animal Shelter.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kathryn L. Anderson

Kathryn L. Anderson, 96 of Philo, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. Kathryn was born on February 15, 1926 in Muskingum County. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Engle) Drake. Kathryn loved to spend time with her family and friends, and will be missed dearly.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Mona L. Collins

Mona L. Collins, 84, of Crooksville, went home to be with the Lord, May 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 16, 1937, in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Dalbert and Mildred Dunn Willison. Mona worked mainly in the food industry throughout her life, from owning her own restaurant, to working in the Crooksville Schools Cafeteria and at Frames Market. She was a former member of the Uniontown Baptist church, loved gardening and of course, cooking. Mona enjoyed traveling and spending time camping and fishing while relaxing on her pontoon boat. Left to mourn her passing are children, Debra Hubbard of Crooksville, and Richard Whitehouse of Roseville; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Paula (Butch) Wolfe and Jane (Ray) Lear; brother, Charles (Lucy) Willison. Welcoming her into Heaven were her husband, James Edward Collins Jr; parents; and grandchildren, Richard “Harry” Whitehouse, and Wesley Whitehouse; brothers, Sonny Willison, and John Willison. Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 4pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. You Can sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-19: John Glenn Softball Shuts Out Morgan; Sheridan Generals Walk-Off On Way To District Title

PHILO, OH- We had ourselves an exciting softball playoff game between the John Glenn Muskies and the Morgan Raiders in a battle between two Muskingum Valley League teams. Early on, it was a pitchers duel at Philo. Sydney Marshall of John Glenn and Malayni Clemons of Morgan traded strikeouts throughout the early part of the game. Both teams were looking for offense.
PHILO, OH

