Quality Cares Partners Celebrates National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day

Dale Wesley Clayton, 87, of Fultonham, died May 18, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born on December 3, 1934 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Elmer and Mazie Clayton. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Betty. One daughter Denise (Steve) Cook. Two step-children Sherry (Tim) Dearth and Richard (Donna) Ewart. Six grandchildren Kenny, Laken, Brad, Jessi, Joshua, and Abigail. Five great-grandchildren Kenny, Kami, Maci, Emma, and Olivia. Two sisters Elda Rodgers of Mt. Perry and Dorothy Pettit of Somerset. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Maurice, Lester, and Ralph Clayton and two sisters Donna Bowden and Mildred Coble. Dale had been employed at A.J. Weigand Freight Sales and then was the service manager at Young GMC for 30 years. He also worked some for Nolan Amusement. Dale loved to paint and he custom made picket fence. He enjoyed fixing farm machinery and making hay. He took a lot of pride in everything he did. Dale loved his family, was a wonderful husband, and will be missed by lots of people. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday May 23, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. Mark Ballmer. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding in Norwich or the Muskingum County Animal Shelter.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO