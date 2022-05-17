Barn Fire in Elwood

A fire that erupted at a vacant resort in suburban St. Charles continued to burn late Saturday night, several hours after it first started, according to authorities. The fire was initially reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St. Nearby streets were closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
The medical examiner has ruled that a man died by setting himself on fire after allegedly trying to kill a woman in McHenry earlier this month. The McHenry Police Department received a call for a report of a domestic dispute around 5:30 a.m. on May 6 in the 3800 block of West Main Street in […]
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The teenager who died in a crash between a car and a semi-trailer in eastern McLean County on Wednesday was a junior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Authorities said the semi driver was traveling northbound on the LeRoy-Lexington Blacktop, failed to stop at a stop...
LAKE STATION, Ind. - A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday night near Lake Station, Indiana. A Chevrolet was not moving in the middle of I-80 around 11 p.m. near the Ripley Street exit when it was struck by a semi tractor-trailer, Indiana State Police said.
A 49-year-old man was charged after he rolled his car over near Hebron and had to be flown by medical helicopter to the hospital Thursday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to the 14100 block of Nichols Road in unincorporated Hebron. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office […]
MORTON GROVE, Illinois - A person was struck by a Metra train in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove on Saturday. Police were called to the train station around 1 p.m. Metra said that inbound and outbound trains remained halted near Golf as of 2:30 p.m.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a reported house fire in the area of Spitznagle Avenue and N.E. Monroe Street. Crews arrived to find the entire first floor of a two-story house engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said once...
Police appear to have solved the case of the theft of some luxury cars in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. Police have identified a suspect in the theft of as many as ten vehicles from Arlington Nissan on West Dundee Road last weekend.
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Shawn Hayes, on a DuPage County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 36-year-old, HirenKumar Dholariya, for DUI. He posted bond and was released. From the Minooka Police Department arrested was Robert Gall, 42, of...
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting downtown that left two people dead and seven others wounded. Jaylun Sanders, of the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue, was identified as the gunman who opened fire […]
UPDATE: The intersection has been reopened. Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was pronounced dead after a car crash in Peoria early Thursday morning. Peoria Police responded to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of North East Jefferson Street and Abington Street. When officers...
Orland Park police have arrested two men suspected of committing multiple commercial burglaries throughout the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. Police have been hunting the men since they were believed to be responsible for a March 13 break-in at Binny’s Beverage Depot at 103 Orland Park Place. Police said...
WATERMAN – A crash between a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle has taken the life of a cyclist in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say that around 8:30 PM Tuesday night they were called to Shabbona Grove Road east of Leland road for the incident. They say a passenger car was traveling east and collided with the cyclist. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
CHICAGO - Another shooting in downtown Chicago Friday night turned into a chaotic scene on the Riverwalk. A man was wounded during a shootout with an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer near Millennium Park. The 22-year-old was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block...
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
CHICAGO — The mayor of Maywood was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving on the Kennedy expressway. Nathanial Booker, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after police responded to I-90 near Halsted. Police said Booker’s vehicle was discovered in an outbound middle lane obstructing traffic. Police believed Booker was under the […]
A man beat a woman with a baseball bat and slashed her face, possibly with a box cutter, as she sat on a CTA bus stop bench in the West Loop early Wednesday. A witness said the woman appeared to be homeless. In an unrelated incident, prosecutors have charged a...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man was fighting for his life Thursday night after being pulled from Lake Michigan off Calumet Park. At 8:11 p.m., the man was rescued around 8 p.m. from the lake near 98th Street and Walton Drive. He had gone into the water with friends, police said.The shoreline is a corrugated metal seawall at the site from which the man was pulled.A Chicago Fire Department representative said the 21-year-old was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in "grave" condition. He later died at the hospital.One Fire Department diver was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, but only for evaluation. It was not immediately learned how the man got into the water.
A north suburban Chicago boy struck and killed by a school bus has been identified. The accident Monday afternoon in Cary killed 3-year-old Samuel Huddleston, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said. The boy died of multiple blunt-force injuries, the coroner's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
