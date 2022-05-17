ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacant store in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood will remain empty until at least 2023

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The former Shop ‘n Save in the Hill District will sit empty and closed for a bit longer.

Salem’s Market and Grill which was set to take over the space and open in August announced their plan has been delayed until early 2023.

Getting the necessary supplies, tools and speciality items shipped in time has been challenging due to COVID-19 and supply chain related issues.

“We’ve completed the design. We’re starting to get into construction meetings and bidding out the different projects and we realized steel beams are 16-20 weeks out, light fixtures are 16-20 weeks out and oven equipment — some pieces are over six months out,” said Abdullah Salem, CEO/Owner Salem’s Market and Grill.

Salem’s CEO and owner says they are gutting the store and creating a real shopping experience with plans for a full grill, bakery and custom cut butcher shop.

They previously secured a 1.4 million dollar loan from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Opening the store in the Hill will bring more than 60 full-time jobs as well as part-time jobs to the area.

Salem says it’s critical, especially after the abrupt closure and void that was left behind by previous owners.

“We’re not looking to get into the store as soon as possible and create just another Shop ‘n Save. We want to go from food desert to food Disneyland,” said Salem.

Channel 11 reached out to the City of Pittsburgh Mayor’s Office regarding the delayed opening.

A spokesperson said:

“As families across our city face greater challenges to balance housing, medical and transportation costs, meeting nutritional needs should be feasible and the expansion of Salem’s is important to everyone who lives here. Although the delay is disappointing we look forward to continue our work to bring fresh healthy food to this part of our city.”

The CEO and owner of Salem’s says it will be worth the wait.

He hopes to have the store open and operational by February or March of 2023.

He also assured they are not pulling out of the project.

In fact, he says they signed a 30 year lease and are committed to accommodating Hill District residents and people in surrounding communities.

