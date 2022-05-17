ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups work to combat racist conspiracy theories

By Matt Sczesny
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjwOn_0fhQJTqj00

In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo , many are now asking how the accused 18-year-old gunman may have been radicalized online.

"Unfortunately, online radicalization is probably the biggest growing way to do it," Scott Ernest, a former member of a hate group who left the white nationalist movement in 2015. "You just do it online in forums, you do it in video games."

Ernest is now pursuing a graduate degree at the University of South Florida and works to help those who leave hate groups.

Scott Ernest discusses some of the racist ideologies that prompt violence like the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

He said theories like white replacement, have long been a part of the hate groups. Authorities said it was also a noted motivation for the Buffalo gunman.

"White replacement type of things have been going on forever. A lot of that stuff [was occurring] back in the days of Jim Crow, being afraid of people coming down and replacing white people," Ernest said.

Lia Gaines speaks about the push to fight conspiracy theories that lead to violence like the mass shooting in Buffalo.

Combating conspiracy theories and stopping the violence needs to be fought on many levels, said Lia Gaines, a former president of the NAACP in Palm Beach County.

"I always keep hope alive, but it has to happen with action," Gaines said. "There's always hope to have action, but when there is no realization of where it comes from, where it bubbles up from, it's coming from every facet of America."

Chad Davis
2d ago

oh the irony...a conspiracy as old as 1960 huh? how many jobs have been taken from blacks and whites since then? oh ya, the replacement is not only white people being replaced. look around people, we are being replaced. cleaning jobs, construction jobs, were First to go, but it won't be long before your job is taken as well. and shame on you wptv, it is not a conspiracy if it can be proven. how about you try to disprove the "conspiracy" 😉

Reply
2
#White People#Conspiracy Theories#Hate Groups#Racial Injustice#Racism
