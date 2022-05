The founder of San Antonio–based Project Pollo, Lucas Bradbury, will pitch his vegan chick’n restaurant on Friday’s season finale of Shark Tank. Bradbury launched the fast-casual chain as a food truck outside of Roadmap Brewing Co. in September 2020. It has since grown to include 11 locations across the San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston areas, and four more Texas stores are in the works.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO