PAHS Looks At Spring Hill

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum in Tampico, IL will be holding a Memorial ceremony on Saturday, June 4th at 11AM in Reagan Park of Tampico, just across from the Casey’s on Main Street. The ceremony will recognize the 18th year, June 5th, 2004, since President Reagan’s passing. The...
This week, Dairy Freez in the West End of Davenport has closed its doors. Dairy Freez, which has been open for almost 60 years, has offered beloved ice cream treats like sundaes, floats, malts, shakes, and more. The business just announced on Facebook that they are closing its doors and will be selling the shop.
Herb Trix's guest is Alma Gaul, freelance reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. The Friends organization will host a fundraiser and tours of the Hauberg Civic Center on Sunday ( 5/22 ),...
Moline-based Midland-Davis Corporation recently announced it will now accept the household and business recyclables that previously could be taken to Rock Island County’s closed drop-off sites, such as cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass. Midland-Davis is accepting these drop-offs at its 3301 4th Ave. location during regular business hours: 8...
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (May 19, 2022) — Bally’s Quad Cities CREW team donated and served pizza, chips, cookies, and bottled water to sixty Rock Island Academy students. Marci Dinneweth Sr, Director of Human Resources, also played a game of “red-light/green-light” with the kids. “The Rock Island...
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction on the Avenue G bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls begins Monday, May 23. The bridges that cross the north channel of the Rock River and over several railroads and streets through Sterling will be closed during the project. Access will remain open on Avenue G from Rock Falls across the south channel of the Rock River to Lawrence Park. Work will repair and resurface the bridge deck.
Mary Jo DeCounter of Good Hope Gardens says gas prices are affecting what they charge for some of their fresh produce. As gas prices have gone up, local growers' prices have gone up some, too. But not as much as grocery stores. Good Hope Gardens has been growing fruits and...
An EF-0 rated tornado touched down in St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon near Kirkwood. No injuries were reported but several homes suffered minor damage and there were a number of trees uprooted and some downed power lines in the high wind. There was also storm damage reported in St. Clair County in places like Belleville and Freeburg on Thursday.
A developer is interested in building a $45 million loop track and related infrastructure at the Galesburg Business Park. The business park has 350 acres of shovel-ready land zoned for industrial use, adjacent to BNSF Railway’s main line and Interstate 74. The proposed loop track would take up about...
A fire that erupted at a vacant resort in suburban St. Charles continued to burn late Saturday night, several hours after it first started, according to authorities. The fire was initially reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St. Nearby streets were closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
Gas prices are lower heading into the weekend, but they haven't tumbled as much as they've just slipped. The average price for a gallon of regular across Illinois is just a shade under $5. The statewide average was just a bit over $5 on Thursday, but the overall trend is higher prices than a week ago. And, Friday's average for the state is about 60 cents more per gallon than the national average.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
On a quiet side street next to a closed rail road crossing is one of Galva's best kept secrets. Dixline Corporation is a fourth generation family owned business that will celebrate its 100 year anniversary in 2024. The metal fabrication, injection molding, electroplating and vacuum metalized coating business creates decorative hardware almost exclusively for the funerary industry.
Someone once said, one person's junk is another person's treasure. I've never had this playout for me but a 22-year-old in Illinois experienced it firsthand in a big way. I love popping into thrift stores with no goal in mind. I like to go inside and casually browse for anything that stands out to me. I usually end up leaving with nothing but occasionally I'll buy something hoping it might have value. The value doesn't necessarily need to be monetary especially if I know someone who will appreciate the item.
Godja Adjafi, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Hannah VanTrump have completed Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ affordable homeownership program and will celebrate moving into their new neighboring homes in Davenport on Saturday, May 21. They will live in Habitat QC homes 123, 124, and 125 at 761-765-769 E. 6th St., Davenport....
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities Chamber has released a new petition, calling for support of a passenger rail stop in Moline. After years of delays, the chamber and Visit Quad Cities say a strong showing of community support could be what tips the project over that long-awaited finish line.
If you know anything about me you know I love flowers! This year we’ve added some beautiful tulips in the front of the house courtesy of my neighbor Matt. Photo above tells the reals story. Well Naperville is giving away tulips this Friday. Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.
Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
