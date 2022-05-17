ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple NC cities named among best places to live in US

By Dolan Reynolds
(WGHP) — Looking for the best place to live in North Carolina? Well, look no further! A new report has multiple NC cities listed as some of the best places to live in the United States.

Overall, seven NC cities made it into the top 100 with Raleigh and Durham both tying at #6 for the highest spot.

As for the Piedmont Triad, Winston-Salem (56) and Greensboro (90) were ranked near Richmond, Virginia, Denver, Colorado, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Charlotte (30), Hickory (31) and Asheville (46) all also ranked in the top 50.

The ranking analyzed 150 cities in all.

To make it to the top of the list, a city “had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” according to the report.

