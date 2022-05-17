Vermont Catholic Diocese settles sex abuse lawsuit targeting South Burlington priest

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man has drowned at the Bolton Potholes. Police have identified the victim as Cody Surprise, 21, of Burlington. Saturday at 12:40pm Richmond Rescue, Bolton Fire, and Richmond Fire were dispatched to the popular swimming spot for a swimmer who had jumped in the water and didn’t resurface. Colchester Technical and Stowe Mountain Rescue were both called to assist. The tech teams used ladders to gain access, and dive team were able to retrieve Surprise. Resuscitation was administered but the swimmer was declared dead at the scene.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO