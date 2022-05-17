Join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson for a Discussion on Women Fighting Cancer in Los Angeles

The city of Los Angeles has received two $5 million grants to reduce litter and beautify neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. The grants were awarded by Caltrans to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. They'll go to the South Los Angeles Rising and Jordan Downs Beautification and Littter Abatement projects, which are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
