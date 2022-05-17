ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Join NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson for a Discussion on Women Fighting Cancer in Los Angeles

NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson as she moderates the the Virtual Launch. Event of the 2022 Los Angeles ResearcHERS:Women Fighting Cancer. Campaign...

www.nbclosangeles.com

NBC Los Angeles

South LA Gets $10M in Caltrans Beautification Grants

The city of Los Angeles has received two $5 million grants to reduce litter and beautify neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. The grants were awarded by Caltrans to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. They'll go to the South Los Angeles Rising and Jordan Downs Beautification and Littter Abatement projects, which are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
NBC Los Angeles

$50,000 Reward Offered to Help Solve Execution Killing of Father

Calvin Peel was 37 years old when he went to see his 15-year-old son in Nickerson Gardens in Watts the night of Sept. 20, 2021. Peel was dropping off his son's school clothes when the two were walking near 114th Street and Hooper Avenue. LAPD South Bureau Homicide detectives say it was just after 9 p.m. when a dark-colored compact SUV turned the corner and a man jumped out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

16-Year-Old Montclair High School Student Stabbed, Classmate in Custody

A 16-year-old student was attacked while walking home from Montclair High School. She was surrounded Wednesday by her family inside of Pomona Valley Hospital. The girl's brother, Daniel, described what he was been told. Another male student came up behind her and stabbed her in the back, face and the arms where she tried to push away, he said.
MONTCLAIR, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Clerk, Customers Caught in Frightening Shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven

Customers and a clerk ducked for cover when they were caught in a shootout at a Montebello 7-Eleven. Security camera video from behind the store counter shows the exchange of gunfire, which happened nearly three weeks ago at the store east of Los Angeles. Authorities released the video Thursday in an effort to track down two gunmen.
MONTEBELLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway Near LAX

One person was killed in a crash early Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the Century Boulevard exit. The location on the northbound side of the freeway is east of Los Angeles International Airport. Details about the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Intruder Shot in Armed Confrontation With Homeowner in Walnut

A man who apparently entered a Walnut home in a burglary attempt was shot and killed during an exchange gunfire early Saturday morning with the homeowner, authorities said. A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Walnut is in eastern Los Angeles county.
WALNUT, CA

